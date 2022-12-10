Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 04:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today through Thursday, consider altering or cancelling your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...From McClusky, Bismarck, and Linton through the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Custer, Fallon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 21:25:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Custer; Fallon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Custer and Fallon. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds, visibility under a mile at times, slick and snow covered roads, and significant drifting will make travel dangerous to impossible at times. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to taper off by Thursday morning, but blowing and drifting snow may persist into Friday morning.
