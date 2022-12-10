Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 MPH. * WHERE...Southern portions of the Nebraska Panhandle, South Laramie Range, and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Western Cherry BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations around an inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan, Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker and Western Cherry Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:43:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; East Laramie County; Goshen County; Niobrara County; South Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 MPH. * WHERE...Southern portions of the Nebraska Panhandle, South Laramie Range, and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
