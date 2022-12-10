Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Western Cherry BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations around an inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan, Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker and Western Cherry Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

CHERRY COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO