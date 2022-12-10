Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:43:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; East Laramie County; Goshen County; Niobrara County; South Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 MPH. * WHERE...Southern portions of the Nebraska Panhandle, South Laramie Range, and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County, East Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Platte County; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING Sustained northwest winds of 30 to 40 MPH with gusts to around 55 MPH will continue through late tonight.
