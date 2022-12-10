Effective: 2022-12-14 22:43:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; East Laramie County; Goshen County; Niobrara County; South Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 MPH. * WHERE...Southern portions of the Nebraska Panhandle, South Laramie Range, and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO