Effective: 2022-12-14 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; North Sioux; South Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions in falling and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 MPH. * WHERE...Northern portions of the Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO