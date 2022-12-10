Read full article on original website
Blizzard Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, North Sioux, South Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; North Sioux; South Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions in falling and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 MPH. * WHERE...Northern portions of the Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
