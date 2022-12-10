[VIDEO] Holiday lights get in the way as rutting bucks battle it out in Colorado

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) responded to Durango late on Friday afternoon, after receiving reports that a buck that was involved in a rut battle was tangled in Christmas lights.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found two young bucks that each had a broken antler sparing in the yard of a private residence. One of them had a set of Christmas lights attached to its antlers.

"The other buck, sporting only one small antler, nearly gets caught up in the lights during this brief exchange. Sensing the situation, it breaks free, thankfully not getting tangled along with the other buck," CPW said.

Check out the video below:

Fortunately, the lights did not hinder the deer's ability to eat, breathe, or jump fences, according to CPW.

"Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Steve McClung has encountered countless situations like this over the years. The decision was made not to dart this deer and cause it enhanced stress that could be fatal. This deer will shed its antlers soon and will likely break free even sooner," CPW said.

If you see an animal tangled or stuck anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW. It's also important to inspect your yard for possible hazards that may exist. Items like clotheslines, soccer goals, and unsafe fencing can kill.