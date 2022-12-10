ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

[VIDEO] Holiday lights get in the way as rutting bucks battle it out in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzjLH_0jeLnYpi00
Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife 

Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) responded to Durango late on Friday afternoon, after receiving reports that a buck that was involved in a rut battle was tangled in Christmas lights.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found two young bucks that each had a broken antler sparing in the yard of a private residence. One of them had a set of Christmas lights attached to its antlers.

"The other buck, sporting only one small antler, nearly gets caught up in the lights during this brief exchange. Sensing the situation, it breaks free, thankfully not getting tangled along with the other buck," CPW said.

Check out the video below:

Fortunately, the lights did not hinder the deer's ability to eat, breathe, or jump fences, according to CPW.

"Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Steve McClung has encountered countless situations like this over the years. The decision was made not to dart this deer and cause it enhanced stress that could be fatal. This deer will shed its antlers soon and will likely break free even sooner," CPW said.

If you see an animal tangled or stuck anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW. It's also important to inspect your yard for possible hazards that may exist. Items like clotheslines, soccer goals, and unsafe fencing can kill.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

16-year-old girl reported missing from Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Durango Sunday. Investigators said Audrianna Diaz was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Durango Community Shelter at 1055 Avenida Del Sol. They said she also has ties to the Flagstaff, Arizona area and may be attempting to go there.
DURANGO, CO
K99

Watch Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Joyously Return To the Forest

A couple of orphaned Colorado bear cubs have been released back into the wild following rehabilitation - and they were so happy to be going home. Earlier this year, a landowner near Durango shot and killed a bear that had charged him on his property. When Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrived on the scene, they found two bear cubs in a nearby tree. Sadly, they had just lost their mother. The cubs were trapped and taken to the Frisco Creek Rehab Facility.
COLORADO STATE
Durango Local News

Home Inventory Up and Sold Units Cut in Half

Over the course of 2022, the real estate market has seen some of the starkest effects of change in our monetary policy. With interest rates up and prices maintaining at record levels, it seems that the local market may finally be beginning to see cracks in the surface of the fast paced free-wheeling buyer demand. Winter has come, and the seasonal slowdown coupled with uncertainty is leading some buyers to pause the search while others persistently search out the right deal. What’s to happen in 2023? Watch this month’s episode of The Durango Real Estate Update to make your predictions. By Dan Korman. This story is sponsored by Alpenglow Properties, LLC
DURANGO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado

Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Lawyer misusing sunshine laws | Durango Herald

We champion the cause of open government. Yet, we’re questioning intentions in recent settlements with a “gotcha” quality that feel like a shakedown. Matt Roane, a Pagosa Springs attorney well-versed in the Colorado Open Records Act, has continually sued public entities in his own name, recovered legal fees and pocketed settlement money.
DURANGO, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy