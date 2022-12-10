ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Classic holiday movies showing at Sacramento theaters

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — A holiday tradition for many families is to go out and see a movie and several local Sacramento theaters will be showing classic Christmas movies like “White Christmas”, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “Home Alone” and “Die Hard”.

Century 16 Greenback Lane and XD

Address: 6233 Garfield Ave, Sacramento

“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Century Arden 14 and XD

Address: 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento

“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by TCM

Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Century DOCO and XD

Address: 1015 4th Street, Sacramento

“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by TCM

Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Century Folsom 14

Address: 261 Iron Point Road, Folsom

“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by TCM

Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Century Laguna 16

Address: 9349 Big Horn Boulevard, Elk Grove

“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by TCM

Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Country Club Cinema

Address: 2405 Butano Drive, Sacramento

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Dec. 18: 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Crest Sacramento

Address: 1013 K Street, Sacramento

“Die Hard”

Dec. 22: 7 p.m.

“White Christsmas”

Dec. 23: 7 p.m.

“Muppet’s Christmas Carol”

Dec. 24: 3 p.m.

“It’s a Wonderful World

Dec. 24: 7 p.m.

Esquire IMAX Theater

Address: 1211 K Street, Sacramento

“Polar Express IMAX 3D”

Dec. 11: 1:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12: 1:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: 1:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: Noon

Regal Delta Shores

Address: 8136 Delta Shores Circle South, Sacramento

“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by TCM

Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: 7 p.m.

“Polar Express”

Dec. 18: 1 p.m.

Regal Natomas Marketplace Screen X, 4DX, RPX

Address: 3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento

“It’s a Wonderful Life 75th Anniversary” presented by TCM

Dec. 18: 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: 7 p.m.

“Polar Express”

Dec. 18: 1 p.m.

Regal UA Laguna Village

Address: 8755 Center Parkway, Sacramento

“Polar Express”

Dec. 18: 1 p.m.

The Tower Theatre by Angelika

Address: 2508 Land Park Drive, Sacramento

“Elf”

Dec. 17: 10 a.m.

“A Christmas Carol” (1984)

Dec. 19: 7 p.m.

