Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
This Is Colorado's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
Another Colorado county considers “300-year rule” for water supply as population booms
Arapahoe County may triple the amount of water developers will be made to bring to any new subdivision they build, as a historic drought continues to grip the region and demographers project the county’s population to surge to more than 800,000 by 2050. The stricter limit, which would increase...
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet
As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds. "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono. Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials. While many companies...
‘Snow Animals’ in the Grand Mesa: Can You Make Them Out?
The Grand Mesa is one of the coolest outdoor playgrounds in Colorado. It has stood as one of the most recognizable features on the Western Slope for millions of years, and it is the subject of countless stories and legends. The Grand Mesa was known to the Ute Indian tribes...
Voice of the consumer: Three holiday scams to look out for
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays are right around the corner, and many scams tend to ramp up this time of year. I’m talking with the Colorado attorney general about holiday scams we should watch for right now. You may have seen this interview as part of our Fraud Friday segment during “11 News at Noon.”
Experience Colorado’s Wilderness in this Rustic Renovated Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Stay the Night in a Charming Colorado Silo. Sleep soundly in this dreamy Airbnb.
WATCH: Colorado detox center talks treating Fentanyl addictions and how to get help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While we are in the midst of the holiday season, addiction specialists want to remind everyone that it can be a triggering time for anyone struggling with substance abuse. As Colorado continues to see an increase in the use of Fentanyl, experts are also warning people that these addictions can be especially hard to treat when compared to other opioid use.
Prepare your budget: Cage-free egg rule starts in January
Starting next month, caged hens in the state will need to be held in enclosures that give them one square foot of floor space. The requirement is part of the state's phased-in efforts to go cage-free by 2025.
This state will charge for plastic, paper grocery bags in stores
DENVER — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, a new Colorado law will require that everyone pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bag they require for store purchases. The plan is to transition shoppers to reusable bags, eventually banning single-use bags altogether. A handful of Utah cities have...
Colorado Announces Plans to Release “30 to 50” Gray Wolves Along the State’s Western Slope
On Friday, December 9, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) laid out its plan for reestablishing wolf populations in the western part of the Centennial State. In a 293-page document called the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, the agency called for the transfer and release of 30 to 50 gray wolves from other Rocky Mountain states onto Colorado’s Western Slope over the next three to five years. The announcement comes more than two years after a statewide ballot initiative mandated wolf reintroduction in western Colorado by the end of 2023.
Man pleads guilty for fentanyl-laced pills shipped to employee housing in Colorado resort town
Colorado's fentanyl problem isn't restricted to its major cities and urban areas. Mountain towns see the impact, too. That reality was put on public display this week, when a Copper Mountain man plead guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a...
Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of roads in Colorado are shut down due to an ongoing winter storm. While conditions are relatively quiet in the Pikes Peak region, our 11 Breaking Weather team says heavy snow will continue Tuesday for the far northeastern plains, with the biggest impacts seen from I-70 and north. More on that forecast can be read here.
Colorado Payback Program
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances. It’s called the Colorado Payback Program....
More Than 28,000 People Get Fired Every Month In Colorado
There are two kinds of people in the world - those that have jobs and those that don't. Not everybody needs to have a job, but for those that do, it's a precious commodity - or so you would think. However, we all know that since the pandemic there seems to be a large chunk of the population that would rather not work - even though they need the money. The positive side of that is the fact that the worker shortage has pressured many employers to raise wages and improve working conditions.
This fast-food restaurant named most popular in Colorado
The holiday season is a busy time for many people. You might find yourself stopping at a fast food restaurant to get a bite to eat during the hustle and bustle.
New Colorado law banning the sale of non-cage-free eggs goes into effect next month
Beginning on January 1, 2023, the new Colorado law that prohibits the sale of non-cage-free eggs will go into effect. The law, House Bill 20-1343, was signed earlier this year. "Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens. The Colorado general assembly passed HB20-1343 to...
Two northern Colorado reservoir projects win final approval from Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward. A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material...
