Colorado State

KKTV

Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet

As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds.  "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono.  Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials.  While many companies...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Voice of the consumer: Three holiday scams to look out for

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays are right around the corner, and many scams tend to ramp up this time of year. I'm talking with the Colorado attorney general about holiday scams we should watch for right now. You may have seen this interview as part of our Fraud Friday segment during "11 News at Noon."
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado detox center talks treating Fentanyl addictions and how to get help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While we are in the midst of the holiday season, addiction specialists want to remind everyone that it can be a triggering time for anyone struggling with substance abuse. As Colorado continues to see an increase in the use of Fentanyl, experts are also warning people that these addictions can be especially hard to treat when compared to other opioid use.
COLORADO STATE
ksl.com

This state will charge for plastic, paper grocery bags in stores

DENVER — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, a new Colorado law will require that everyone pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bag they require for store purchases. The plan is to transition shoppers to reusable bags, eventually banning single-use bags altogether. A handful of Utah cities have...
UTAH STATE
Field & Stream

Colorado Announces Plans to Release "30 to 50" Gray Wolves Along the State's Western Slope

On Friday, December 9, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) laid out its plan for reestablishing wolf populations in the western part of the Centennial State. In a 293-page document called the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, the agency called for the transfer and release of 30 to 50 gray wolves from other Rocky Mountain states onto Colorado's Western Slope over the next three to five years. The announcement comes more than two years after a statewide ballot initiative mandated wolf reintroduction in western Colorado by the end of 2023.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of roads in Colorado are shut down due to an ongoing winter storm. While conditions are relatively quiet in the Pikes Peak region, our 11 Breaking Weather team says heavy snow will continue Tuesday for the far northeastern plains, with the biggest impacts seen from I-70 and north. More on that forecast can be read here.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Colorado Payback Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances. It's called the Colorado Payback Program....
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

More Than 28,000 People Get Fired Every Month In Colorado

There are two kinds of people in the world - those that have jobs and those that don't. Not everybody needs to have a job, but for those that do, it's a precious commodity - or so you would think. However, we all know that since the pandemic there seems to be a large chunk of the population that would rather not work - even though they need the money. The positive side of that is the fact that the worker shortage has pressured many employers to raise wages and improve working conditions.
COLORADO STATE
