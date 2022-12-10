ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Reuters

Russia says no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

KYIV, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia ruled out a "Christmas ceasefire" after nearly 10 months of war in Ukraine and rejected a call by Kyiv to start withdrawing troops by Christmas as a step to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two.
Reuters

U.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner PBF Energy (PBF.N) is closing out one of the best financial years in its history, a wild bounce back from the brink in April 2020 when fuel demand and gasoline prices cratered during the pandemic and the company's value swooned lower than what it had just paid to buy a California refinery.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRQE News 13

FTX hearing: 6 big revelations from House panel questioning

The first House hearing on the collapse of FTX didn’t have the company’s disgraced founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, who was arrested on the eve of his highly anticipated testimony. But lawmakers still drew crucial revelations about the company’s demise from John J. Ray III, a veteran of corporate bankruptcies tapped to clean up the mess left by Bankman-Fried.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

IMF agrees to give Ghana $3 billion debt bailout

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has agreed to give Ghana $3 billion to try to get the West African nation’s debt under control, restore financial stability and help people most at risk from rising prices and other economic problems. The announcement this week say follows...
KRQE News 13

Suspected Russian FSB officer charged in U.S. sanctions case

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspected officer with Russia’s Federal Security Service was among seven people charged by U.S. prosecutors Tuesday with smuggling sensitive electronic components to help Russia’s military effort. Prosecutors claimed the seven worked with two Moscow-based companies controlled by Russian intelligence services to acquire...
MERRIMACK, NH
KRQE News 13

Bodies of 27 migrants found in Chad desert, says UN group

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The bodies of 27 migrants including four children have been found in the Chadian desert, the International Organization for Migration said Tuesday, adding that it is “shocked and saddened” by the discovery. The migrants left in a pick-up truck nearly a year and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy