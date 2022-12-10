Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says
Both of Bankman-Fried's parents are on the faculty at Stanford Law School and remain in the Bahamas with their son.
Allies, ex-rivals praise Pelosi as official House speaker portrait unveiled
The official portrait of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unveiled as both allies and former rivals praised the first woman elected to hold the gavel for the accomplishments she's achieved in her career.
Family of dead activist to take Palestinian Authority to ICC
The family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat will submit a case Thursday to the International Criminal Court accusing top Palestinian officials over his death in custody, relatives told AFP. Banat, a leading critic of the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmud Abbas, died in June 2021 after being dragged from his home in the occupied West Bank by security forces. The activist's brother, Ghassan Banat, said their release earlier this year left him believing "there is no justice enforcement."
Russia says no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine
KYIV, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia ruled out a "Christmas ceasefire" after nearly 10 months of war in Ukraine and rejected a call by Kyiv to start withdrawing troops by Christmas as a step to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kursk airbase in Russia hit, Ukraine official claims; Canada resumes Nord Stream sanctions
Zelenskiy adviser says an ‘unknown drone’ struck a military facility in western Russia; Canada says Vladimir Putin never intended to return gas pipeline to full operation
Ukrainian official says US citizen Suedi Murekezi freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
U.S. citizen Suedi Murekezi was freed alongside dozens of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian-occupied territory in a prisoner swap, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aide. Andriy Yermak, who heads the Ukrainian presidential office, said the country secured the release of Murekezi, 64 soldiers and five slain Ukrainians. “Another exchange of prisoners,” Yermak wrote on […]
U.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner PBF Energy (PBF.N) is closing out one of the best financial years in its history, a wild bounce back from the brink in April 2020 when fuel demand and gasoline prices cratered during the pandemic and the company's value swooned lower than what it had just paid to buy a California refinery.
