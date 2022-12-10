Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Allies, ex-rivals praise Pelosi as official House speaker portrait unveiled
The official portrait of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unveiled as both allies and former rivals praised the first woman elected to hold the gavel for the accomplishments she's achieved in her career.
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says
Both of Bankman-Fried's parents are on the faculty at Stanford Law School and remain in the Bahamas with their son.
Family of dead activist to take Palestinian Authority to ICC
The family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat will submit a case Thursday to the International Criminal Court accusing top Palestinian officials over his death in custody, relatives told AFP. Banat, a leading critic of the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmud Abbas, died in June 2021 after being dragged from his home in the occupied West Bank by security forces. The activist's brother, Ghassan Banat, said their release earlier this year left him believing "there is no justice enforcement."
WRIC TV
Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders again on Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia, and he repeated his calls for Russian forces to withdraw from occupied areas of Ukraine, suggesting Christmas as a date to retreat.
WRIC TV
France’s Macron engineers new diplomatic push for Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — Emmanuel Macron calls it “combat diplomacy.” The French president has vowed to make every effort to support Ukraine — including by hosting an international conference Tuesday meant to help the country make it through winter. In the longer term, he believes talks with...
WRIC TV
New Zealand PM Ardern caught name-calling rival on hot mic
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was caught on a hot mic Tuesday using a vulgarity against a rival politician in a rare misstep for a leader known for her skill at debating and calm, measured responses. After five years as prime minister, Ardern...
WRIC TV
Ethiopians file lawsuit against Meta over hate speech in war
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two Ethiopians have filed a lawsuit against Facebook’s parent company, Meta, over hate speech they say was allowed and even promoted on the social media platform amid heated rhetoric over their country’s deadly Tigray conflict. Former Amnesty International human rights researcher Fisseha Tekle...
U.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner PBF Energy (PBF.N) is closing out one of the best financial years in its history, a wild bounce back from the brink in April 2020 when fuel demand and gasoline prices cratered during the pandemic and the company's value swooned lower than what it had just paid to buy a California refinery.
