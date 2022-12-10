ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, CA

Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village

PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
Anderson Police search for woman last seen on Dec. 2

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. Police said Kelly McFarland was reported as a missing person on Wednesday but was last seen on Dec. 2 as she has not returned home or to work. McFarland...
Tree falls on SUV, driver killed in crash in Shasta County

MILLVILLE, Calif. - A man was killed in Shasta County when a tree fell onto his SUV during stormy weather, causing him to lose control and crash into a second tree. The crash happened Saturday just after 4 pm in the Millville area southeast of Redding. The CHP said the driver of Ford Excursion was driving during heavy rain and wind on Old 44 Drive, west of Twin Avenue.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Grab the coffee and ice scrapers chilly mornings are here!

The coffee and ice scraper will be needed this morning as the clear night sky allows the daytime heat to exit stage left. Lows this morning are bottoming out in the upper 20s to low 30s across the valley. Give yourself some extra time to scrape off the car and heat things up on your way out the door. Temperatures today will top off in the low to mid-50s across the valley with plenty of sunshine. There will be a few clouds off in the distance, but nothing too significant. Mainly adding a nice bit of texture to the blue sky.
Driver killed by falling tree in Millville identified

MILLVILLE, Calif. - The driver of an SUV who was killed after a tree fell down onto their car on Saturday in Millville has been identified. The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 38-year-old Samuel Franklin of Redding. Authorities say that Franklin was driving his SUV in...
2 new Shasta County Supervisors sworn into office Tuesday

REDDING, Calif. — Two new members were sworn into office during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting in Shasta County. Kevin Crye will represent District 1, which covers most of downtown Redding. He is replacing Joe Chimenti who did not seek re-election. Chris Kelstrom will represent District 5, which covers...
Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
Southbound I-5 was shut down after pursuit ended with a crash

RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was stopped Wednesday morning due to a pursuit that ended with a crash in Tehama County, according to the CHP Red Bluff. A woman took off west on Hooker Creek Road just before 10 a.m., according to a Red Bluff...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

