Redding, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Redding. The West Valley High School - Cottonwood basketball team will have a game with Enterprise High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.
shastascout.org
With Closing of Lim’s Café, Local Native Community Mourns a Beloved Sanctuary of Cross-Cultural Connection
When she and her younger sister Caleen were little girls, Helene Sisk says she spent a lot of time at their grandmother’s house across the street from the Lim family, who owned and operated the beloved local Chinese restaurant known as Lim’s Café. Sisk, now the Winnemem...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village
PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police search for woman last seen on Dec. 2
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. Police said Kelly McFarland was reported as a missing person on Wednesday but was last seen on Dec. 2 as she has not returned home or to work. McFarland...
krcrtv.com
Latest on missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin: sister says she was likely running away
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman and well-known local realtor, Tammy Pitkin, has been missing for nearly two months. KRCR first reported on Pitkin's case back in November, shortly after her Toyota Camry was found deserted on a forest service road in Oregon, north of Eugene. Since...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on SUV, driver killed in crash in Shasta County
MILLVILLE, Calif. - A man was killed in Shasta County when a tree fell onto his SUV during stormy weather, causing him to lose control and crash into a second tree. The crash happened Saturday just after 4 pm in the Millville area southeast of Redding. The CHP said the driver of Ford Excursion was driving during heavy rain and wind on Old 44 Drive, west of Twin Avenue.
krcrtv.com
Coroner identifies Shasta County man killed in crash over the weekend
REDDING, Calif. — A man killed in a car crash in Shasta County over the weekend has been identified as 38-year-old Samuel Benjamin Franklin of Redding. According to the Shasta County Coroner's Office, an investigator was dispatched to Mercy Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, just after 5:15 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Grab the coffee and ice scrapers chilly mornings are here!
The coffee and ice scraper will be needed this morning as the clear night sky allows the daytime heat to exit stage left. Lows this morning are bottoming out in the upper 20s to low 30s across the valley. Give yourself some extra time to scrape off the car and heat things up on your way out the door. Temperatures today will top off in the low to mid-50s across the valley with plenty of sunshine. There will be a few clouds off in the distance, but nothing too significant. Mainly adding a nice bit of texture to the blue sky.
‘Catastrophic staffing shortage’ hits California’s rural police first, and hardest
Sheriff ends daytime patrols in Tehama, reflecting officer shortage throughout California and national trend. Law enforcement blames low pay and tougher regulations; lawmakers and civil rights advocates disagree.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed by falling tree in Millville identified
MILLVILLE, Calif. - The driver of an SUV who was killed after a tree fell down onto their car on Saturday in Millville has been identified. The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 38-year-old Samuel Franklin of Redding. Authorities say that Franklin was driving his SUV in...
krcrtv.com
$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest of Redding assault/robbery suspect
REDDING, Calif. — An elderly man died due to injuries sustained from an assault and robbery at a local laundromat back in August of this year. Now, Shasta County Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible. The...
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
Phys.org
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld's private well here in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres. But that reliable supply of household water began to sputter last year, and then ceased...
krcrtv.com
Driver dead and 13-year-old injured after tree falls on top SUV; collides with second tree
MILLVILLE, Calif. — ORIGINAL STORY, DEC. 11, 10:00 AM:. The driver of a Ford Excursion has been pronounced dead after a tree fell onto the top of an SUV and caused the vehicle to travel out of control into another tree in Millville. The event occurred on Dec.10 at...
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
krcrtv.com
2 new Shasta County Supervisors sworn into office Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — Two new members were sworn into office during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting in Shasta County. Kevin Crye will represent District 1, which covers most of downtown Redding. He is replacing Joe Chimenti who did not seek re-election. Chris Kelstrom will represent District 5, which covers...
krcrtv.com
Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
krcrtv.com
Sobriety checkpoint to be conducted by California Highway Patrol in Redding area
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Dec. 14, in the unincorporated area of Shasta County, Captain Kevin Alexander, Redding Area CHP Commander said. The checkpoint will be set up at about 6 p.m. and will be in operation from about 6:30...
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound I-5 was shut down after pursuit ended with a crash
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was stopped Wednesday morning due to a pursuit that ended with a crash in Tehama County, according to the CHP Red Bluff. A woman took off west on Hooker Creek Road just before 10 a.m., according to a Red Bluff...
krcrtv.com
Shasta Lake woman loses hundreds in social media scam, warns others of the risk
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A woman from the City of Shasta Lake says she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars from two different fake accounts on Facebook, and she's warning others not to make the same mistake. This past Tuesday, Mary Hels was contacted on Facebook by someone...
