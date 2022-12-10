The coffee and ice scraper will be needed this morning as the clear night sky allows the daytime heat to exit stage left. Lows this morning are bottoming out in the upper 20s to low 30s across the valley. Give yourself some extra time to scrape off the car and heat things up on your way out the door. Temperatures today will top off in the low to mid-50s across the valley with plenty of sunshine. There will be a few clouds off in the distance, but nothing too significant. Mainly adding a nice bit of texture to the blue sky.

REDDING, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO