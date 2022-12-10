Read full article on original website
Fargo and West Fargo Schools cancel after school programming
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the impact of projected snow accumulation Tuesday evening, Fargo Public Schools is canceling or postponing all after school and evening programming and activities. Classes for Fargo Public Schools will continue until the end of the regular school day and bus routes will run as normal.
West Fargo Public Schools Principal resigns after several complaints
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Public Schools principal has resigned. The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to release Jeffry Johnson from his contract. The district says at least one of two complaints against Johnson has been substantiated. Johnson, who had been Principal of Freedom Elementary...
West Fargo School Board to consider adding full, part-time reading teachers
(West Fargo, ND) -- Plenty of decisions on big issues are expected to be put in motion Monday night at the West Fargo School Board meeting, including the possibility of adding to the teaching staff at one school. The Board is expected to vote on the possibility of adding 1.5,...
Fargo School Board to vote on changes to public speaking portion of meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- Changes are just a brief discussion and vote away for part of how the Fargo School Board interacts with the public at their meetings. The board will vote on changes passed down from the Governance Committee over the past number of weeks to policy GP-2E, which controls the board's organization of meetings and rules.
Fargo & G.F. Public Schools Cancels Wednesday Classes, I-94 Closed from Moorhead to Bismarck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Wednesday. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 10.
Deja Vu: Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead schools all announce closures do to Thursday storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.
Fargo officials release list of finalists for City Assessor position
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo says four finalists from a total of 31 applications have been selected to nominate a new City Administrator. The four candidates; Kennith Haskin from Missouri, Pat Oman from Minnesota, James E. Puffalt from Saskatchewan, and current interim City Administrator Michael J. Redlinger, will be interviewed live on December 16th beginning at 7 a.m in the Fargo City Commission Chambers. Details on the candidates can be found below...
UND President Armacost praises "extraordinary class" and international scholarship recipient as fall semester winds down
(Fargo, ND) -- The president at UND says there are many highlights to celebrate from the current fall semester, which is quickly coming to a close. "We welcomed an extraordinary class. It was the most academically talented class that we've had in a long time," said Andrew Armacost. Armacost says...
Valley City Public Schools call for virtual learning due to ‘unprecedented levels of student illness’
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, December 12th, Valley City Public Schools will be initiating a K-12 Virtual Learning Day due to unprecedented levels of student illness in the school district. Superintendent Josh Johnson said as of Friday afternoon, 22% of students at Jefferson Elementary and 20% at...
Tammy Jacobson Named VSO Administrative Manager
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Veterans Service Office announced that Tammy Jacobson has become the new Administrative Manager in Valley City. Jacobson completed the North Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs CVSO training, American Legion CVSO training as well as the Veterans Administrative VSO Trip training. Jacobson has earned...
Essentia Clinic at 'The Lights' to open December 19th
(West Fargo, ND) -- Essentia Health has announced it will welcome patients to the new Essentia Health-West Fargo The Lights Clinic beginning Monday, December 19th. The 14,500-square-foot full-service clinic will feature family medicine for all ages including obstetrics, gynecology and pediatrics, as well as laboratory and radiology services. “We’re thrilled...
Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney declares snow Emergency
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to winter weather conditions, rapidly deteriorating road conditions and forecasted heavy snowfalls, Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency to enact a closure of all non-emergency City offices for Wednesday, December 14. Snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will...
VIDEO: Conditions vary in Jamestown, Bismarck, and Fargo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watch video coverage of conditions across North Dakota Tuesday.
Lakes Area Cooperative and Community Coop to Merge
PERHAM (KDLM) – Lakes Area Cooperative (LAC) and Community Coop of Lake Park plan to merge. The Lakes Area Cooperative board voted to approve a merger in November which will take effect Jan 1, 2023. The new company, Lakes Community Cooperative will go forward with a stronger balance sheet and a continued mission of excellent customer service according a press release.
Local healthcare providers concerned for potential measles outbreak
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH), along with Essentia Health, Family Healthcare, North Dakota Health & Human Services, NDSU Center for Immunization Research and Education, and Sanford Health, release a community letter as an urgent call to action for parents and guardians of children. Says...
UPDATE: Interstate re-opened
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has re-opened I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. Officials say conditions are still icy at this time, but you can legally drive.
ND Rent Help provides over $27 million in assistance to Cass County since 2021
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota rental assistance program is providing millions in aid in Cass County. ND Rent Help has provided more than $27-million dollars in assistance in the county since 2021. The state began offering rental assistance in May 2020, but received a big boost in 2021 with...
Fargo to move ahead with January demolition of condemned house after long conflict with owner
FARGO (KFGO) – The city of Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house. The City Inspections Department has dealt with the house for several years with no resolution. Danial Curtis, the owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, failed to get the necessary permits...
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney: Planned pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North can't extend to Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says a planned pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North will not extend over the Red River to the City of Moorhead because of funding requirements tied to the federal grant, which will be used to cover most of the anticipated cost of the planned project.
Mahoney declares emergency due to snowfall, deteriorating road conditions in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Due to winter weather conditions, rapidly deteriorating road conditions and forecasted heavy snowfalls, Mayor Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency to enact a closure of all non-emergency City offices for Wednesday. Snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will be in full operation to protect...
