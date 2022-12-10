Read full article on original website
Ireton teen hurt in crash by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 16-year-old Ireton resident was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on 390th Street, three miles west of Sioux Center. Mia Kraai was driving west when she lost control of her 1999 Ford F-250 pickup, which entered the southwest ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Five Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Alton
Alton, Iowa — Five people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 10 near Alton on Monday, December 12th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 6:00 p.m., 25-year-old Cristian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson, Iowa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. They tell us that 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Highway 10. Authorities tell us Maldonado-Mejia lost control of his vehicle and struck the Bunkers vehicle.
Pierce Street businesses stepping in to help Ida Apartment residents after fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nearly a week after a large fire destroyed an apartment building in downtown Sioux City and left dozens homeless, local businesses are stepping up to help them in time for Christmas. Pierce Street Laundry, Pierce Street Coffee Works and several other local businesses are collecting...
Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
Sheldon Police Department to join HEAT
SHELDON—The Sheldon Police Department is feeling the heat after the Sheldon City Council meeting on Nov. 2. Sheldon police chief Scott Burtch put the department’s feet close to the fire when he asked the council to approve a request to join the area High-Risk Entry and Arrest Team, known as HEAT.
Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday
Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
Sheldon woman hurt in crash near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 5:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on the Highway 60 expressway, one mile south of Sheldon. Sarah Angelina Lerma was driving south when she lost control of her 2020 Ford Explorer, which entered the median and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Center woman charged for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—A 27-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Emily Catherine Roghair stemmed from a civil paper being served at her home at 441...
Supporting Torgerson family after train crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers are on high alert this week as road conditions across KELOLAND remain treacherous. A fatal collision near Harrisburg last week shows just how suddenly life can change from a crash. Today family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived...
Hull Woman, Passenger Taken To Hospital After Accident
Hull, Iowa — A Hull woman and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident there on Sunday. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:45 p.m., 67-year-old Cheryl Madsen of Hull was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Birch Street. They report that 18-year-old Sidney Covarrubias of Hull was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on Center Street. The two struck in the intersection.
Sioux Center teacher in award's top five
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center High School special education teacher Lori Brandt made it to the top five contenders for the Iowa Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year award. Brandt, 58 of Sioux Center, was nominated anonymously by someone in the community for the honor. “It’s humbling,” she said,...
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
KLEM News for Tuesday, December 13
The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning heard the recommendations of the county compensation board, and set salaries for elected officials for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Bruce Brock, chair of the compensation board, said the salaries were adjusted for inflation, cost of living, and job demands. The recommendation heard...
Sioux Falls man in ditch jailed for OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 38-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Chance Weston Woolley stemmed from a report of a 1999 Ford Expedition in the north ditch of Highway 9 near the Cleveland Avenue intersection about two miles southeast of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Supervisors Accept Resignation of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor is formally resigning her position after charges were filed last month for public intoxication. The only comment from elected officials Tuesday morning was a well wish from Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Leupold. The unanimous approval comes a little over...
KLEM News for Monday, December 12
The Board of Directors of the Le Mars Community School District meets tonight at 6 pm. The first item tonight’s agenda is a public hearing on the baseball diamond lighting project. The board will review bids for construction, and decide on awarding a contract for the project. Later on,...
Granville man sentenced for harassment
GRANVILLE—A 59-year-old Granville man who threatened hospital personnel has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Ryan Alwin Betcke had been arrested Oct. 26 stemming from him calling Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD, two days earlier, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. Betcke threatened to shoot...
Morningside stabbing suspect subject of second 911 call at Lakeport Commons, police say
Sioux City Police confirmed that the man who was accused of stabbing someone at a business in Morningside was seen inside a woman’s vehicle after the stabbing occurred.
