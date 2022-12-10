ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

nwestiowa.com

Ireton teen hurt in crash by Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—A 16-year-old Ireton resident was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on 390th Street, three miles west of Sioux Center. Mia Kraai was driving west when she lost control of her 1999 Ford F-250 pickup, which entered the southwest ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Five injured in collision east of Alton

ALTON—Five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. Twenty-five-year-old Cristian Natanael Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson was driving east when he lost control of his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and it struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 61-year-old Dean Michael Bunkers of Granville, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ALTON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Five Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Alton

ALTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood

LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
LARCHWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon Police Department to join HEAT

SHELDON—The Sheldon Police Department is feeling the heat after the Sheldon City Council meeting on Nov. 2. Sheldon police chief Scott Burtch put the department’s feet close to the fire when he asked the council to approve a request to join the area High-Risk Entry and Arrest Team, known as HEAT.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident

LARCHWOOD, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday

Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
HARTLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman hurt in crash near Sheldon

SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 5:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on the Highway 60 expressway, one mile south of Sheldon. Sarah Angelina Lerma was driving south when she lost control of her 2020 Ford Explorer, which entered the median and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center woman charged for marijuana

SIOUX CENTER—A 27-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Emily Catherine Roghair stemmed from a civil paper being served at her home at 441...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Supporting Torgerson family after train crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers are on high alert this week as road conditions across KELOLAND remain treacherous. A fatal collision near Harrisburg last week shows just how suddenly life can change from a crash. Today family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived...
HARRISBURG, SD
kiwaradio.com

Hull Woman, Passenger Taken To Hospital After Accident

Hull, Iowa — A Hull woman and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident there on Sunday. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:45 p.m., 67-year-old Cheryl Madsen of Hull was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Birch Street. They report that 18-year-old Sidney Covarrubias of Hull was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on Center Street. The two struck in the intersection.
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teacher in award's top five

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center High School special education teacher Lori Brandt made it to the top five contenders for the Iowa Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year award. Brandt, 58 of Sioux Center, was nominated anonymously by someone in the community for the honor. “It’s humbling,” she said,...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, December 13

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning heard the recommendations of the county compensation board, and set salaries for elected officials for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Bruce Brock, chair of the compensation board, said the salaries were adjusted for inflation, cost of living, and job demands. The recommendation heard...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man in ditch jailed for OWI

LARCHWOOD—A 38-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Chance Weston Woolley stemmed from a report of a 1999 Ford Expedition in the north ditch of Highway 9 near the Cleveland Avenue intersection about two miles southeast of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kicdam.com

Supervisors Accept Resignation of Dickinson County Attorney

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor is formally resigning her position after charges were filed last month for public intoxication. The only comment from elected officials Tuesday morning was a well wish from Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Leupold. The unanimous approval comes a little over...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, December 12

The Board of Directors of the Le Mars Community School District meets tonight at 6 pm. The first item tonight’s agenda is a public hearing on the baseball diamond lighting project. The board will review bids for construction, and decide on awarding a contract for the project. Later on,...
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Granville man sentenced for harassment

GRANVILLE—A 59-year-old Granville man who threatened hospital personnel has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Ryan Alwin Betcke had been arrested Oct. 26 stemming from him calling Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD, two days earlier, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. Betcke threatened to shoot...
GRANVILLE, IA

