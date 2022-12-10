Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Third suspect arrested in connection to July homicide
EASTON, Md. – A Cambridge woman has been charged with accessory after the fact of first degree murder and other related charges in connection to a fatal shooting back in July. Detectives with the Easton Police Department were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force in...
WBOC
Man Arrested for Burglary, Assault for Nov. Incident
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing and assaulting a woman at her home in November. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that a burglary and assault happened at a home in the 700 block of N. Westover Drive back on Nov. 14. The victim told officers that the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Lenord Akeem Pompilus, allegedly had forced his way into her home and assaulted her.
Inmate at AACO Detention Center escapes, gets captured 20 minutes later
Deputies were alerted to an escape of an inmate at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the inmate was captured 20 minutes later after a brief standoff in Anne Arundel County.
Police investigating shooting in Franklin Square
BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot multiple times in the area of Lexington Street at Fulton Avenue at around 5:54 pm on Tuesday. Baltimore officers arrived to find an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds located in a small field in the 300 block of N. Bruce Street. According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. His condition is unknown at this time. Prior to going into surgery, the victim told officers that two males dressed in all dark clothing shot him. The post Police investigating shooting in Franklin Square appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Cashier assaulted during Nottingham robbery, Middle River business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between October 11 and December 11, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole a pair of boots. At around 3:30 a.m. on...
21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man Tuesday night in the city. According to police, at approximately 6:09 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road for a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body,” the department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where despite doctor’s efforts, he died a short time later.” No arrests have been made. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Sentenced to Prison for Attempted Murder
SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man will spend 40 years behind bars following his conviction on attempted murder and related charges. Markell Purnell appeared in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Dec. 9, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment with all but 25 years suspended for attempted first-degree murder. Purnell was sentenced to an additional 15 years for use of a firearm in a crime of violence and for possessing a handgun when prohibited, for a total active sentence of 40 years. Purnell will be ineligible for parole until he has served at least 35 years of his sentence. Purnell will be on supervised probation for five years upon his release.
firststateupdate.com
Police Shoot Double Homicide Suspect During Foot Chase
A suspect was arrested last night in connection with two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County, Maryland. Officials said according to their preliminary investigation, at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Cambridge Police located a man, later identified as Tramelle Lamar Williams, who matched the description of the suspect wanted in the murders of Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, and Lory Eugene Fields, 69, both of Cambridge, Maryland.
Police Release Name Of Young Baltimore Man Fatally Shot In Head
Police have identified the young man fatally shot in the head in Baltimore, authorities say. Tremaine Thomas, Jr., 26, was found with gunshot wounds to the head around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, in the 3900 block of S. Hanover Street, according to Baltimore police. Medics rushed to Thomas, who...
wypr.org
30-year-old man convicted of murdering Naval Academy midshipman’s mother
A 30-year-old man was convicted of murdering the mother of a Naval Academy midshipman who was hit by a stray bullet last summer as she celebrated her son’s achievement. Michelle Cummings, 57, was fatally struck by a stray bullet early in the morning of June 29, 2021. She was standing on a hotel patio with her family and others on Induction Day, when academy “plebes” start their first summer in Annapolis.
Jury convicts man of killing mother dropping son off at Naval Academy
On Tuesday a jury in Anne Arundel County convicted Angelo Harrod of fatally shooting 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings, as she sat on an outdoor patio at the Graduate Hotel.
Man shot near Druid Heights Burger King
BALTIMORE, MD – Police responded to the Druid Heights Burger King Monday night at around 6:13 pm for a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene at around 6:13 p.m. to the Burger King located at North Avenue and McCulloh Street, where a shooting victim walked in. “Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who had been shot in his upper right thigh. The victim’s injury is not life threatening,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where is being treated.” Detectives believe the victim was shot in the The post Man shot near Druid Heights Burger King appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
21-year-old arrested after using a knife to threaten coworker during fight
A 21-year-old was arrested after fighting and threatening his coworker in Curtis Bay, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say, at about 5:30 a.m. officers were sent a report of an assault that happened in the 7600 block of Solley Road in Curtis Bay. officers learned that two...
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Violent Night: Two Dead, One Injured In Separate Overnight Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
Two men are dead and a third was hospitalized overnight as police investigate separate shootings in Baltimore that happened within three and a half hours of each other, according to detectives. The night of violence began shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, when Northeast District officers from the...
WTOP
Woman dead after crash on BW Parkway near Greenbelt
A woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland. U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 12:30 am. in the northbound lanes of the parkway near Md. Route 193 in Greenbelt. The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore
A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore Tuesday. It's the latest in a string of robberies involving ride shares. This one happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. The victim in this case is a 42-year-old woman who was forced out of her car at gunpoint. The incident shocked neighbors in the quiet neighborhood.
WBOC
Woman Arrested for Attempting to Steal Game Console
SALISBURY, Md.- A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on assault and theft charges for attempting to steal a video game console on Wednesday. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that Deandra Roneiha Pettiford allegedly went to buy a PlayStation 5 that was on sale on Facebook Marketplace. Pettiford arrived at a home on the 800 block of Outten Road to make the transaction.
Prince George's County corporal arrested on rape, assault charges
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A deputy sheriff's corporal was arrested Tuesday on rape and assault charges, according to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department. Police charged Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an allegation of a sexual assault...
Woman charged with intimidating witness in murder case involving squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman has been charged with intimidating a witness in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot and killed last July after confronting a squeegee worker.Twishae Tyler, 23, is being held on two counts of retaliating against a witness.Reynolds was killed on July 7 after he got out of his car and reportedly confronted a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old squeegee worker then allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Reynolds.The 15-year-old is facing murder charges and will be tried as an adult.Charging documents show that...
