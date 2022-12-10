Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will start out cold in the morning then it will be partly cloudy with temps in the low 40's as the area prepares for the ice and rain on Thursday. It will start overnight after 3 a.m. with freezing rain and sleet in the morning. A glaze of ice is possible especially in the areas north and west of Baltimore. By midday it will transition into rain with a stronger breeze and temps in the mid 40's. The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny with temps in the mid to low 40's.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO