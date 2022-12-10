Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Related
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police interim chief confident of leadership style during transition
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County police officers are wrapping up their first full week under a new police chief. Interim Chief Dennis Delp took the reins from Melissa Hyatt following her three-and-a-half years leading the department. Delp said he's ready to get to work and that his reputation speaks for his supervisory style.
Wbaltv.com
Jury convicts Angelo Harrod in killing of midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Anne Arundel County jury on Tuesday convicted the man accused of killing a Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. After two weeks of testimony, more than 100 exhibits, hours of videos and reams of forensic reports, data analysis and more, it took the jury less than four hours over two days to decide the defendant is guilty of murder.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police create task force amid spike of ride-share carjackings
Baltimore police created a task force to investigate a spike in armed carjackings of ride-share vehicles, the 11 News I-Team has learned. The mayor and police said what frustrates them is the same individuals arrested for the crime end up back on the street as repeat offenders. Police said a small number of people are responsible.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Love triangle ends in man's fatal shooting in Cockeysville
TOWSON, Md. — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony. County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.
Wbaltv.com
Family of man who died in protective custody files $75M lawsuit against Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The family of a man who died in protective custody filed a $75 million lawsuit against the city of Annapolis. The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of 51-year-old Renardo Green a homicide that was caused by prone restraint cardiac arrest. On...
Wbaltv.com
40 kids, 40 officers, $100 gift card: Shop with a Cop for Christmas
HANOVER, Md. — The 20th annual Baltimore Police Department's "Shop with a Cop" event took place on Saturday. Forty children had breakfast with 40 officers, and they were given a $100 gift card to spend at the Walmart in Hanover. "There's no greater feeling. I mean, to see the...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County's Public Health Pathways Program aims to close gap in nursing shortage
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is launching a program aimed at pulling people out of poverty by giving them a career path in health care. The program's partners said the COVID-19 pandemic showed the need to expand the health care workforce, particularly in nursing. Maryland currently has a 25% vacancy rate for nurses statewide.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County to pay city $3M to true up water bill balances
An ongoing dispute between Baltimore City and Baltimore County regarding payments for water services will be resolved once the county pays millions of dollars. Baltimore County is paying some $3 million in water balances that's payment for what's called "true-up balances" between the city and county for fiscal years 2014 through 2018.
Wbaltv.com
Goucher's Prison Education Partnership celebrates its first college graduate
TOWSON, Md. — TheGoucher Prison Education Partnership is celebrating 10 years of helping people in prison get an education. The partnership has helped hundreds of people achieve their goals after incarceration. Donte Small never dreamed he'd be where he is now. He is a computer engineer with a computer...
Wbaltv.com
AACO police looking for several positions, offering signing bonus
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are looking for applicants for several positions on the force. Joining us with more on their recruitment efforts is Corporal Josh Dubroc as he talks about what positions they are looking for, as well as a signing bonus program going on now.
Wbaltv.com
Westminster mourns longtime bicycle shop owner killed in fire
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland State Fire Marshal's deputies are investigating a fatal fire at a Westminster bike shop that left the owner dead. According to officials, firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department and surrounding counties were called around 5:15 a.m. Monday to a report of a fire at White's Bicycles at 12 W. Main St., where there was heavy smoke coming from the building.
Wbaltv.com
Families of Pan Am bomb attack victims call for immediate trial for suspect
The accused Pan Am flight 103 bomber remains in U.S. custody, but the victim's families tell 11 News they still feel far from getting justice. Three decades have past since Larry and Rosemary Mild lost their daughter, Miriam, in the Pan Am flight bombing. "She had an extremely buoyant, effervescent...
Wbaltv.com
CBF: Rain gardens, mitigation efforts needed to treat stormwater before it reaches Chesapeake Bay
From Maryland's major cities, like Baltimore, to its surrounding counties, urban and suburban stormwater runoff is becoming a major issue. The main problem is it's untreated, so it kills fish and wildlife and pollutes swimming areas. But according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, there are several actions jurisdictions can take to help, like starting rain gardens.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland researcher explains why energy fusion discovery is 'very exciting'
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Maryland researcher has close ties with colleagues who made a breakthrough scientific discovery that could change the world and the reliance on fossil fuels. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Library in California produced a reaction replicating the same fusion that powers the sun....
Wbaltv.com
Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market
A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore area braces for ice and rain Thursday morning
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will start out cold in the morning then it will be partly cloudy with temps in the low 40's as the area prepares for the ice and rain on Thursday. It will start overnight after 3 a.m. with freezing rain and sleet in the morning. A glaze of ice is possible especially in the areas north and west of Baltimore. By midday it will transition into rain with a stronger breeze and temps in the mid 40's. The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny with temps in the mid to low 40's.
Wbaltv.com
Pete Shinnick's homecoming as Towson University football coach
TOWSON, Md. — It's a homecoming, of sorts, for Pete Shinnick -- son of former Baltimore Colts linebacker Don Shinnick -- who will lead Towson University's football team next season. [related id='f77cce04-1e18-41e3-b310-582ab49042bb' align='center'][/related]. [related id='40bcf202-67a2-4dd2-87e8-1cea97c42a23' align='center'][/related]
Wbaltv.com
Tony says to prepare for icy conditions for Thursday morning
Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be mostly sunny and chilly with temps in the low 40's. Expect more of the same tomorrow with a little more cloud coverage. On Thursday we will be in an impact day due to an early wintry mix that could leave the roads icy, especially areas north and west of Baltimore. By Friday the tail end of this system will leave some scatters showers and possible flurries before it clears for the weekend with more chilly temps.
Wbaltv.com
Weather Impact Day: Icy conditions Thursday morning north & west of Baltimore
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @wbaltv11. WHAT: Icy conditions to start to transition to rain into the afternoon and evening. WHEN: Thursday morning, around 4 a.m. to noon. WHERE: Sleet/freezing...
Wbaltv.com
Janet Jackson's 'Together Again' tour to stop in Baltimore
Janet Jackson's North American "Together Again" tour will stop in Baltimore in May. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee on Monday announced her return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will start spring...
Comments / 0