Oklahoma State

KOKI FOX 23

State officials say Oklahoma is a leading source for illegal marijuana in the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma has become a leading source of illegal marijuana in the U.S., according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. “We’ve talked to our law enforcement partners around the United States, especially many on the East Coast who say Oklahoma is their No. 1 spot for black market marijuana that is showing up in their states,” said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Overnight storms, tornado cause damage in Oklahoma town

WAYNE, Okla. — Overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, severe storms moved across Oklahoma and caused damage in Wayne, in McClain County. A confirmed tornado touched down in Wayne. Wayne Public Schools announced schools would be closed Tuesday after a tornado hit. On Facebook, Wayne Public Schools said they will...
WAYNE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings

(AP) -- The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school. Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag. “Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face...
MONTANA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Authorities identify man who died in Wagoner County crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities identified a man who died Monday after his truck went off a highway and into a creek in Wagoner County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69, just north of West 80th Street. According to...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police say new Flock cameras helped in the arrest of alleged car thief

TULSA, Okla. — Police Jaymz Vann led officers on a chase that lasted nearly an hour. Tulsa police Lt. Billy Hursh said, “Crisscrossing all across the city on pretty much every highway we have until ultimately, officers were able to get in front of it and deploy stop sticks with assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.”
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Community steps up to help a Tulsa donut shop after recent break in

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa community is stepping up to help a local donut shop after it was broken into. The manager of Big Baby Rolls & Donuts told FOX23 that, without the help, an incident like this could ruin their small business. FOX23 visited the donut shop near...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OBI is giving away holiday goods and $250 gift cards to donors

TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) is asking Oklahomans to give back this holiday season by donating blood. Those who donate between the days of Dec. 13-24 will receive a Christmas ornament, a holiday-themed shirt, and an entry into a raffle where donors can win a $250 gift card.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Midtown Tulsa donut shop burglarized for second time in 2 days

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa donut shop had a door smashed and register taken for a second time in 48 hours. Big Baby Rolls & Donuts, at East 11th Street and South New Haven Avenue, said their shop was broken into again around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, only one day after a door was smashed Monday night.
TULSA, OK

