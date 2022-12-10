OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma has become a leading source of illegal marijuana in the U.S., according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. “We’ve talked to our law enforcement partners around the United States, especially many on the East Coast who say Oklahoma is their No. 1 spot for black market marijuana that is showing up in their states,” said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO