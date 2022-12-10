Read full article on original website
Gift Your Hertz Elite Status to Friend or Family Member – Good for 1 Year
Here is your chance to gift Hertz elite status to someone else! If you have Hertz Five Star or President’s Circle status, you can let someone else have it also for a whole year!. Car rental elite status can be incredibly easy to come by, depending on the program,...
Chase Freedom Cards Are King For Ultimate Rewards Shopping Portal
I did a great deal of shopping over Thanksgiving weekend and took advantage of the increased payouts from shopping portals to maximize my purchases. I checked Cashback Monitor to find which portals paid the best for each website. I found that depending on the website, I could earn more points by using Ratuken, TopCashback, CapitalOne Shopping and the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal.
Early Departure Fees: What They Are & How To Avoid Them (Maybe)
There are a lot of hotel fees that are discussed quite a bit. Both what they are and how to possibly get out of them:. However, there’s one hotel fee that doesn’t come up very often, probably because it’s not a typical part of a typical hotel stay.
How We’ll Keep Status In Each Hotel Program In 2023
While we don’t chase hotel status, over time I’ve realized it doesn’t suck to have some status with hotel programs. Whether it means getting free premium Wi-Fi, free breakfast or at least keeping us from getting the worst room in the hotel, it’s undoubtedly better to have status than not to have status.
Miles and Points On Sale — December 14 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
Win Flights For 2 Anywhere Alaska Air Flies, Get A FREE Medium Iced Coffee From Dunkin Donuts, Win A Trip For 2 To NYC + $500 Gift Card & More- The Rehash!
I’ve been making progress towards earning the second bonus for my United Business card. Once I complete the required spend, I’ll have earned 150,000 bonus miles! Then it will be onto finding another credit card to apply for. How has your week gone when it comes to miles,...
My Heart-Skipping American Express Statement
I tend to keep a close eye on our credit card bills. When you have a drawer full of cards, there’s a greater chance one of your cards will be compromised for fraudulent charges. The sooner you catch a problem, the easier it is to correct it. I’m also...
