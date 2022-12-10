ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Chase Freedom Cards Are King For Ultimate Rewards Shopping Portal

I did a great deal of shopping over Thanksgiving weekend and took advantage of the increased payouts from shopping portals to maximize my purchases. I checked Cashback Monitor to find which portals paid the best for each website. I found that depending on the website, I could earn more points by using Ratuken, TopCashback, CapitalOne Shopping and the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal.
BoardingArea

How We’ll Keep Status In Each Hotel Program In 2023

While we don’t chase hotel status, over time I’ve realized it doesn’t suck to have some status with hotel programs. Whether it means getting free premium Wi-Fi, free breakfast or at least keeping us from getting the worst room in the hotel, it’s undoubtedly better to have status than not to have status.
BoardingArea

Miles and Points On Sale — December 14 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
BoardingArea

My Heart-Skipping American Express Statement

I tend to keep a close eye on our credit card bills. When you have a drawer full of cards, there’s a greater chance one of your cards will be compromised for fraudulent charges. The sooner you catch a problem, the easier it is to correct it. I’m also...
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

212K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy