Lexington, KY

Kentucky stars Will Levis & Chris Rodriguez opting out of Music City Bowl

By Blake Hornstein
 4 days ago

We already know Iowa will be down QB1 and QB2 ahead of the Music City Bowl against Kentucky in three weeks. Their opponent will be shorthanded as well.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced that he will be bypassing the bowl game, while simultaneously declaring for the NFL draft. Star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr will be making the same choice.

So it’s Iowa’s 3rd string quarterback (either freshmen Joe Labas or Carson May) likely facing Kentucky’s backup QB Kaiya Sheron in what’s already supposed to be one of the lowest scoring games of all time. The over/under is currently 31.5 – the next lowest number among bowl games is 40.5.

As for the two stars Iowa won’t have to face, fifth year quarterback Will Levis passed for 19 touchdowns and threw 10 interceptions while completing 65% of his throws for 2,406 yards. He’s viewed as a coveted NFL prospect.

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 904 yards and six touchdowns on 175 carries. He finishes his Wildcat career third all time in yards with 3,873, and his 32 rushing scores rank second in program history.

Both players had success against the Hawkeyes last year. Levis passed for 233 yards and a touchdown, while Rodriguez topped 100 yards with a score of his own in Kentucky’s 20-17 win in the Citrus Bowl.

No Hawkeyes have opted out of the bowl for the NFL Draft, yet.

