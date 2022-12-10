ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn basketball score vs. Memphis: Live updates from Holiday Hoopsgiving

By Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
AUBURN — Auburn basketball must score a win over Memphis to maintain its perfect record.

The Tigers (8-0) come into Saturday's matchup against Memphis (7-2) over a week removed from their blowout victory over Colgate on Dec. 2. The Raiders kept things close through the first few minutes of the game, but K.D. Johnson poured in 13 first-half points and Auburn separated itself in the second half en route to a 27-point win.

Johnson finished with 16 points. Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome contributed 13 apiece, and Allen Flanigan, who made his first start of the season, added 12. Flanigan started in place of Jaylin Williams, who was ruled out of the game due to an illness. Coach Bruce Pearl said he expects to have Williams back for the Memphis game.

PEARL ON FREEZE:What Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl said about hiring Hugh Freeze to lead football

LAST TIME OUT:K.D. Johnson, Wendell Green Jr. help Auburn basketball roll Colgate

Memphis comes into Saturday's matchup against Auburn riding a five-game win streak, with notable victories over Nebraska and Ole Miss. The only two losses for Memphis this season came against Saint Louis and Seton Hall, with the latter being decided by one point.

Saint Louis took Auburn down to the wire Nov. 27, but the Tigers squeaked out a win on the back of a 22-point performance from Green. The Billikens, however, defeated Memphis, 90-84, on Nov. 15.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Memphis?

Time: 4 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

Auburn basketball score, live updates vs. Memphis

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

