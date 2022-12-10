ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis basketball score vs. Auburn: Live updates from game in Atlanta

Penny Hardaway
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Memphis basketball, almost a year ago to the day, secured one of its signature wins of the Penny Hardaway era.

The Tigers (7-2), in taking down a top-10 Alabama team, snapped a four-game losing streak and gave themselves some wiggle room within the NCAA Tournament at-large landscape.

On Saturday, Memphis has a chance to duplicate the feat. The Tigers, in the midst of a five-game winning streak, will meet up with No. 11 Auburn (8-0) at Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

“Last year, we didn’t really take care of business against big teams,” said Jayden Hardaway. “We got the Alabama and, later on, the Houston wins. But we had a couple other big ones that we could’ve won. The Ole Miss game has gotten us even more hype for these next couple games.”

What time, channel is the Memphis vs. Auburn basketball game?

ESPN2 will broadcast the Tigers vs. Tigers matchup, which is set to tip off at 4 p.m.

Memphis basketball score vs. Auburn: Live updates

