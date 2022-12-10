ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecole Hardman’s tweet after return from injury will fire up Chiefs fans

The Kansas City Chiefs have been without Mecole Hardman since Week 9 but, after being activated off of IR, the receiver delivered a good message. Over the last five games, the Kansas City Chiefs have gone 4-1 and have looked the part of Super Bowl contenders. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has continued to insert himself into the MVP conversation. All of that is more impressive when you consider they’ve been taking the field without one of the top pass-catchers, Mecole Hardman.
Fans are disrespecting Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce in Pro Bowl voting

With just one day remaining to vote in the NFL Pro Bowl, there hasn’t been much love given to Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The NFL Pro Bowl has been overhauled. No longer is the tackle game that had been criticized by fans and media for the lack of effort. Instead, the focus will be placed on skills competitions and seven-on-seven flag football games. The voting has been open for quite some time, but it officially ends on Thursday, Dec. 15.
