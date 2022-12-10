With just one day remaining to vote in the NFL Pro Bowl, there hasn’t been much love given to Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The NFL Pro Bowl has been overhauled. No longer is the tackle game that had been criticized by fans and media for the lack of effort. Instead, the focus will be placed on skills competitions and seven-on-seven flag football games. The voting has been open for quite some time, but it officially ends on Thursday, Dec. 15.

