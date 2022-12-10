ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Reuters

Russia says no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

KYIV, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia ruled out a "Christmas ceasefire" after nearly 10 months of war in Ukraine and rejected a call by Kyiv to start withdrawing troops by Christmas as a step to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two.
Reuters

U.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner PBF Energy (PBF.N) is closing out one of the best financial years in its history, a wild bounce back from the brink in April 2020 when fuel demand and gasoline prices cratered during the pandemic and the company's value swooned lower than what it had just paid to buy a California refinery.
LOUISIANA STATE
qcnews.com

Lawmakers call on Biden to act amid escalating migrant crisis

Democrat calls for emergency federal spending; bipartisan group wants administration to keep Title 42 in place past December 21. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A bipartisan group of Democratic and Republican members of Congress on Tuesday sent a last-minute letter to the White House urging Title 42 remain in place at the Southwest border past Dec. 21, saying no plan is in place to maintain border security.
WASHINGTON STATE
qcnews.com

UN council ousts Iran from UN commission backing women

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Economic and Social Council voted Wednesday to immediately oust Iran from the U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality because of its systematic violation of the rights of women and girls, a decision the United States hailed as “historic” and Iran claimed was based on “fabricated allegations.”
qcnews.com

Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States is “all in on Africa’s future,” laying out billions in promised government funding and private investment Wednesday to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology.
WASHINGTON, DC
qcnews.com

Donors meet in Paris to get Ukraine through winter, bombing

PARIS (AP) — Dozens of countries and international organizations threw their weight and more than 1 billion euros (dollars) in aid pledges behind an urgent new push Tuesday to keep Ukrainians powered, fed, warmed and moving as winter approaches. An international donor conference in Paris quickly racked up substantial...
qcnews.com

EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament’s credibility

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday with its credibility under threat, as a corruption scandal damaged lawmakers’ careers and fingers were pointed at Qatari officials accused of bribing them to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal,...
qcnews.com

EU reaches deal on Ukraine aid, tax on big corporations

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union reached a deal in principle to send an 18 billion euro ($18.93 billion) financial aid package to Ukraine and approve a minimum tax on major corporations in a big move that narrowed a rift between the bloc and recalcitrant member Hungary. The 27...

