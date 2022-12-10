Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Allies, ex-rivals praise Pelosi as official House speaker portrait unveiled
The official portrait of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unveiled as both allies and former rivals praised the first woman elected to hold the gavel for the accomplishments she's achieved in her career.
Russia says no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine
KYIV, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia ruled out a "Christmas ceasefire" after nearly 10 months of war in Ukraine and rejected a call by Kyiv to start withdrawing troops by Christmas as a step to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kursk airbase in Russia hit, Ukraine official claims; Canada resumes Nord Stream sanctions
Zelenskiy adviser says an ‘unknown drone’ struck a military facility in western Russia; Canada says Vladimir Putin never intended to return gas pipeline to full operation
U.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner PBF Energy (PBF.N) is closing out one of the best financial years in its history, a wild bounce back from the brink in April 2020 when fuel demand and gasoline prices cratered during the pandemic and the company's value swooned lower than what it had just paid to buy a California refinery.
qcnews.com
Lawmakers call on Biden to act amid escalating migrant crisis
Democrat calls for emergency federal spending; bipartisan group wants administration to keep Title 42 in place past December 21. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A bipartisan group of Democratic and Republican members of Congress on Tuesday sent a last-minute letter to the White House urging Title 42 remain in place at the Southwest border past Dec. 21, saying no plan is in place to maintain border security.
qcnews.com
UN council ousts Iran from UN commission backing women
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Economic and Social Council voted Wednesday to immediately oust Iran from the U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality because of its systematic violation of the rights of women and girls, a decision the United States hailed as “historic” and Iran claimed was based on “fabricated allegations.”
qcnews.com
Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States is “all in on Africa’s future,” laying out billions in promised government funding and private investment Wednesday to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology.
qcnews.com
Donors meet in Paris to get Ukraine through winter, bombing
PARIS (AP) — Dozens of countries and international organizations threw their weight and more than 1 billion euros (dollars) in aid pledges behind an urgent new push Tuesday to keep Ukrainians powered, fed, warmed and moving as winter approaches. An international donor conference in Paris quickly racked up substantial...
qcnews.com
EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament’s credibility
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday with its credibility under threat, as a corruption scandal damaged lawmakers’ careers and fingers were pointed at Qatari officials accused of bribing them to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal,...
qcnews.com
EU reaches deal on Ukraine aid, tax on big corporations
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union reached a deal in principle to send an 18 billion euro ($18.93 billion) financial aid package to Ukraine and approve a minimum tax on major corporations in a big move that narrowed a rift between the bloc and recalcitrant member Hungary. The 27...
