Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Creighton vs. Marquette: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

The Creighton Bluejays and Marquette Golden Eagles begin Big East play on Friday night while trending in opposite directions. When the schedule came out, the Creighton Bluejays’ trip to Wisconsin to face the Marquette Golden Eagles looked like an opportunity for Greg McDermott’s team to cement itself as a Big East juggernaut this season. Not so fast.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Missing Omaha man found early Tuesday, police say

OMAHA, Neb. — Update. A man reported missing out of Omaha has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Omaha Police Department. Mark Rousseau, 82, was reported missing Monday. The Omaha Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing endangered man. Mark Rousseau, 82, was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested

Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln was closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. UPDATE: 24-year-old killed...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are providing additional details into what led up to the arrest of Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, officers were...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

71-year-old Sarpy man has been found

PAPILLION, Neb. -- Authorities said that 71-year-old Frances Tom Kennedy has been found. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Kennedy was reported to be found and safe around 11 a.m. Kennedy had reportedly gone missing around 3 a.m.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
