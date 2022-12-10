A storm front was passing through Southern California, bringing with it heavy showers, high wind, low visibility, and cold temperatures. Rain was falling about 0.25 inches per hour on Sunday with snow levels around 6,000 to 6,500-feet. One to three inches of rain was possible in the foothill areas. Winds were being recorded at 25 mph to 30 mph. By 1 p.m., conditions were expected to clear around the coast, though the storm was expected to remain through Monday. Forecasters say the storm was pulling in an atmospheric river in Central California that was increasing the amount of rain the state was expected to get by Monday.In Duarte, K-rails were up, providing an added layer of protection for the burn area as the potential for mudslides and debris was of concern. Drivers were urged to allow extra time for their commute.

3 DAYS AGO