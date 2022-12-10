Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, building up the snow pack in the Sierra, replenishing reservoirs and sending rivers rushing. The region saw the biggest storm of the season so far over the weekend, and some of the numbers from this event are impressive: Locations in the coastal mountains of Big Sur recorded over 9 inches of rain, while a gauge at Palisades Tahoe measured 35 inches of snow in 24 hours, the sixth largest one-day snowfall total the ski resort has ever measured.
All Of SoCal Is Now In A (Worse) Drought Emergency
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California says more mandatory restrictions are in the forecast.
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Continues in SoCal, With Snow Expected in Mountains
After record rainfall amounts Sunday, the wet weather continued Monday as a storm swept over Southern California, with icy conditions making travel to the mountains very dangerous. More isolated showers are expected Monday in Los Angeles County, and brr, it's going to be cold out there. Monday is expected to...
Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California
A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers
A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
SoCal to see sunshine Thursday as temperatures remain cold
Southern California will see some hazy clouds on Thursday, but the sunshine will come through later in the day amid cooler temperatures.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
Heavy rain, high wind blanket Southern California as storm passes through region
A storm front was passing through Southern California, bringing with it heavy showers, high wind, low visibility, and cold temperatures. Rain was falling about 0.25 inches per hour on Sunday with snow levels around 6,000 to 6,500-feet. One to three inches of rain was possible in the foothill areas. Winds were being recorded at 25 mph to 30 mph. By 1 p.m., conditions were expected to clear around the coast, though the storm was expected to remain through Monday. Forecasters say the storm was pulling in an atmospheric river in Central California that was increasing the amount of rain the state was expected to get by Monday.In Duarte, K-rails were up, providing an added layer of protection for the burn area as the potential for mudslides and debris was of concern. Drivers were urged to allow extra time for their commute.
California Hit by ‘Atmospheric River Event’ That Brought Several Feet of Snow
An atmospheric river event is barreling through the West coast this weekend, blanketing California in a thick layer of snow and forcing more than 10 million people across the country to brace for the monstrous storm. As the storm raged through California, highways shut down, trees fell, and flood and avalanche warnings lit the state all the way from the coast to Lake Tahoe. And according to forecasters, that was just the beginning.
Sierra pounded by hurricane-force winds; Blinding blizzard conditions
TRUCKEE -- A fierce storm front lingered in the Sierra Sunday morning in the wake of 24 hours of blizzard conditions that left more than 3 feet of new snow piled high on the ground and a wind gust of 165 mph at Palisades Tahoe ski resort.While lowering in intensity, snow will continue to fall around Lake Tahoe throughout Sunday."The Sierra snow forecast is straight-forward with snow expected to continue throughout the day and periods of localized heavier snow bands resulting in limited visibility and boosted snow totals," forecasters from the National Weather Service's Reno office said. "While snow will...
natureworldnews.com
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A major storm system is traversing the Western US this weekend, bringing potential torrential rainfall in California and Southwest before hitting the central and southern states early next week. The raging storm is expected to also bring mountain snow and showers, affecting coastal areas of the Golden State. Details of...
Strong Pacific storm brings snow to Oregon Cascades, Sierra Nevada; ‘dragon storm’ sends heavy rain, high winds over California
A Pacific storm uncoiling itself over California with heavy rain and snow is forecast to deliver a severe risk for tornadoes, high winds and thunderstorms across parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas by the middle of next week. Upwards of 2 inches of rain could drop suddenly in the valleys...
Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast
A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
Climate Change to Make Massive California Earthquake Even More Devastating
Records show California is overdue for a magnitude 8 earthquake, and scientists warn that wildfires and landslides may make the destruction even worse.
foxla.com
Wet weekend ahead as storm system moves toward SoCal
LOS ANGELES - is expected to fall across Southern California over the weekend, with potentially heavy downpours in some areas Saturday evening into early Sunday that forecasters warned could cause some debris flows in recent burn areas. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to reach Los Angeles...
Bacteria advisory issued for Los Angeles County beaches following recent storms
Los Angeles County officials are warning residents to be careful swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge. The ocean quality rain advisory was issued Monday for all L.A. County beaches and will stay in effect until Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public […]
Fox5 KVVU
Major power outage affecting portion of northwest Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is reporting a major power outage in northwest Las Vegas Valley. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the company’s outage map, nearly 2,400 customers are without power near US 95 and Craig Road. FOX5 has reached out...
Colorado River states gather for Las Vegas meeting; Lake Mead and Lake Powell at 25% capacity
The century-old Colorado River Compact -- also known as the "Law of the River" -- was crafted long before the "megadrought" hit the desert Southwest.
