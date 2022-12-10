Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
KOMU
Vigil held for missing Ashland teen while police publish new 'tip' webpage
ASHLAND - While the Ashland Police Department is continuing its search for a missing teenager, the department has published a webpage to help collect more information. "The page was published to allow the public to easily provide information to our officers," Sgt. Andrew Worrall, public information officer for the APD, said in an email. The webpage can be found at ashlandpd.com/emileedubes.
Man Hiding in Back Seat Arrested for Felony Stealing
Deputies conducted an investigative traffic stop in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue on the evening of Dec. 10. During the traffic stop, Deputies identified a male subject hiding in the backseat as John W. Sant Sr., 41, of Smithton. Sant was discovered to have a Greene County warrant...
939theeagle.com
Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County
More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.
KOMU
JCPD: officer attacked by dog during arrest
JEFFERSON CITY - A police officer is recovering following a dog attack Monday night. Jefferson City police says officers were called to the Days Inn on Jefferson Street around 5:15 p.m. for a report of trespassing. A suspect was inside their vehicle on the property when officers arrived. JCPD said...
Jefferson City police say officer attacked by dogs
A dog bit an officer in a motel parking lot Monday, the Jefferson City Police Department said. The post Jefferson City police say officer attacked by dogs appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CoMo Man Arrested After Running From Pettis County Deputies
Late Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Merriam Avenue on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. During the traffic stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle on foot. Deputies pursued the subject and took him...
KOMU
Two juveniles killed in fire at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA - Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Townhome Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Fire crews arrived around 1:27 a.m. to the apartments in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane. There were reports of people trapped inside building, and crews found the upstairs fully involved.
Ashland police provide update on case of missing teen
Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards said Monday that his department is still trying to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing Dec. 4. The post Ashland police provide update on case of missing teen appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Two people killed in overnight fire at west Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people died early Wednesday morning after a fire at a west Columbia apartment complex. According to the Columbia Fire Department, firefighters responded to the Columbia Square Apartments in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane for the fire and reports of people trapped around 1:25 a.m. Crews...
kmmo.com
TWO INCIDENTS OF COUNTERFEIT MONEY BEING PASSED IN SALINE COUNTY
Two incidents passing counterfeit money occurred in Saline County recently. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Pyro City Fireworks Outlet in regard to two purchases being made by two individuals on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Descriptions of two unidentified subjects were reported. The money was seized by the Sheriff’s Department. The investigation is ongoing.
KOMU
Columbia man charged with murder in connection to September crash into utility pole
COLUMBIA — A Columbia man faces murder and other charges in connection to a September vehicle crash which left one man dead. Prosecutors charged Justin Scott Trader last week with second-degree murder, first-degree property damage and tampering with a vehicle. The charges relate to the death of 22-year-old Andrew Moss, of Hallsville, who was electrocuted after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole in September.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
kjluradio.com
Hannibal man gets 5 years for Boone County police chase with injuries
A Hannibal man involved in a Boone County police chase with injuries last year pleads guilty. Harold Fogle was arrested in January, about one month after the incident occurred. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Fogle was fleeing a deputy when his SUV hit another vehicle. The other driver and Fogle’s passenger were both hospitalized after the crash.
Columbia man sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter last week was sentenced on Tuesday. Iseah Jackson, 19, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, his attorney told ABC17. Jackson will get credit for the 889 days he's spent in custody already. Jackson was originally charged The post Columbia man sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Hearing rescheduled for Columbia man charged with murder, robbery
COLUMBIA — A former Columbia restaurant owner charged with murder, robbery and armed criminal action will next appear in court in February 2023. Jeffrey McWilliams appeared in Boone County court for a status hearing Monday following charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the 2017 death of Augustus Roberts.
Columbia police arrest two suspected porch pirates
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department arrested two women believed to be responsible for stealing numerous packages from Columbia residents' porches. Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, were arrested yesterday. The two Columbia residents were arrested for stealing, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and possession of a controlled substance. CPD said officers The post Columbia police arrest two suspected porch pirates appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Jefferson City corrections officer, wife granted $2 million in assault settlement
COLE COUNTY - A corrections officer at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was granted a cash settlement after he was left with severe and permanent injuries following an assault by an inmate. Kent Riley and his wife Jennifer sued inmate Gavin Syring after a July 19 assault at JCCC. The...
kmmo.com
JAMESTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY DRUG POSSESSION IN COOPER COUNTY
A Jamestown man has been charged with a felony in Cooper County after a traffic stop on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Colton Adams. Adams stated to the deputy that he and female passenger T. H. Adams were traveling to Columbia. During questioning, Colton Adams began to exhibit nervous behavior and refused to consent to a search of the vehicle.
KOMU
Ashland police, community continue search for missing teen
ASHLAND — The Ashland Police Department is continuing its search for a missing teenager last seen the night of Dec. 4. The following morning, Pete and Jennifer Anders reported that their daughter, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes, had run away from home. According to Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards, Emilee likely...
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
