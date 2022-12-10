COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter last week was sentenced on Tuesday. Iseah Jackson, 19, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, his attorney told ABC17. Jackson will get credit for the 889 days he's spent in custody already. Jackson was originally charged The post Columbia man sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO