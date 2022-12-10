ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Vigil held for missing Ashland teen while police publish new 'tip' webpage

ASHLAND - While the Ashland Police Department is continuing its search for a missing teenager, the department has published a webpage to help collect more information. "The page was published to allow the public to easily provide information to our officers," Sgt. Andrew Worrall, public information officer for the APD, said in an email. The webpage can be found at ashlandpd.com/emileedubes.
ASHLAND, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County

More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

JCPD: officer attacked by dog during arrest

JEFFERSON CITY - A police officer is recovering following a dog attack Monday night. Jefferson City police says officers were called to the Days Inn on Jefferson Street around 5:15 p.m. for a report of trespassing. A suspect was inside their vehicle on the property when officers arrived. JCPD said...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Two juveniles killed in fire at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA - Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Townhome Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Fire crews arrived around 1:27 a.m. to the apartments in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane. There were reports of people trapped inside building, and crews found the upstairs fully involved.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Two people killed in overnight fire at west Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people died early Wednesday morning after a fire at a west Columbia apartment complex. According to the Columbia Fire Department, firefighters responded to the Columbia Square Apartments in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane for the fire and reports of people trapped around 1:25 a.m. Crews...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INCIDENTS OF COUNTERFEIT MONEY BEING PASSED IN SALINE COUNTY

Two incidents passing counterfeit money occurred in Saline County recently. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Pyro City Fireworks Outlet in regard to two purchases being made by two individuals on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Descriptions of two unidentified subjects were reported. The money was seized by the Sheriff’s Department. The investigation is ongoing.
KOMU

Columbia man charged with murder in connection to September crash into utility pole

COLUMBIA — A Columbia man faces murder and other charges in connection to a September vehicle crash which left one man dead. Prosecutors charged Justin Scott Trader last week with second-degree murder, first-degree property damage and tampering with a vehicle. The charges relate to the death of 22-year-old Andrew Moss, of Hallsville, who was electrocuted after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole in September.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Hannibal man gets 5 years for Boone County police chase with injuries

A Hannibal man involved in a Boone County police chase with injuries last year pleads guilty. Harold Fogle was arrested in January, about one month after the incident occurred. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Fogle was fleeing a deputy when his SUV hit another vehicle. The other driver and Fogle’s passenger were both hospitalized after the crash.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter charges

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter last week was sentenced on Tuesday. Iseah Jackson, 19, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, his attorney told ABC17. Jackson will get credit for the 889 days he's spent in custody already. Jackson was originally charged The post Columbia man sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hearing rescheduled for Columbia man charged with murder, robbery

COLUMBIA — A former Columbia restaurant owner charged with murder, robbery and armed criminal action will next appear in court in February 2023. Jeffrey McWilliams appeared in Boone County court for a status hearing Monday following charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the 2017 death of Augustus Roberts.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police arrest two suspected porch pirates

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department arrested two women believed to be responsible for stealing numerous packages from Columbia residents' porches. Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, were arrested yesterday. The two Columbia residents were arrested for stealing, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and possession of a controlled substance. CPD said officers The post Columbia police arrest two suspected porch pirates appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

JAMESTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY DRUG POSSESSION IN COOPER COUNTY

A Jamestown man has been charged with a felony in Cooper County after a traffic stop on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Colton Adams. Adams stated to the deputy that he and female passenger T. H. Adams were traveling to Columbia. During questioning, Colton Adams began to exhibit nervous behavior and refused to consent to a search of the vehicle.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Ashland police, community continue search for missing teen

ASHLAND — The Ashland Police Department is continuing its search for a missing teenager last seen the night of Dec. 4. The following morning, Pete and Jennifer Anders reported that their daughter, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes, had run away from home. According to Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards, Emilee likely...
ASHLAND, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
COLUMBIA, MO

