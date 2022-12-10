Read full article on original website
Related
Student-friendly Durant food court in Berkeley reopens after remodel
Cal students love this place because it has affordable food for college students.
davisvanguard.org
Price Announces Transition Team as She Meets with Outgoing DA O’Malley
Oakland, CA – Alameda County District Attorney-Elect Pamela Price met with outgoing DA Nancy O’Malley to further cement a smooth transition of leadership going into 2023. This is the first meeting between DA-Elect Price and DA O’Malley since election day. The meeting was quite productive with a review of retiring and pending grants, office organization and staffing, and budget planning. Price is looking forward to further meetings with O’Malley before her January 3rd swearing in ceremony and official first day in the office.
A car-free Embarcadero? These San Francisco organizers are serious about it.
Two key politicians have already signaled support for a still-faraway "Grand Embarcadero."
SF wants to follow NYC in treating mentally ill people against their will
New York City agencies will involuntarily hospitalize more mentally ill individuals who refuse treatment.
Architects propose tallest high-rise in Berkeley
It's unclear whether the project will move forward.
Unprecedented Bay Area city council mayhem ends in dramatic fashion
The meeting had no shortage of twists and turns.
Gus’s Community Market to take over Canyon Market in San Francisco
"It truly feels like a win-win for everyone."
SFist
Too $hort Movie Shooting In Oakland, But Businesses Blow the Whistle Over Disruption, Lack of Notice
There is no shortage of frustration over Too $hort’s Freaky Tales filming in Oakland, where business owners say film crews blocking their storefronts have cost them tens of thousands of dollars — and they were not given much notice that all this would be happening. Hoodline had a...
KQED
Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
Is California Releasing Relief Payments To All LGBTQ Residents Very Soon?
The City of San Francisco started a guaranteed income program for its transgender people in November, sparking suspicions that the state of California may create a statewide stimulus check for all LGBTQ individuals.
KTVU FOX 2
'Freaky Tales' movie shoot irking some Oakland merchants
OAKLAND, Calif. - Big-name stars, famous directors, and a Bay Area rapper. A movie being filmed in Oakland promises to raise the city's profile, but not everyone is happy: some merchants say this glitzy production is an unwelcome spectacle. "They didn’t help Oakland at all. They helped Hollywood, and Hollywood...
San Francisco school issues warning after lead found in its water fountains
Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School students are being told not to drink from any fountains.
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
hoodline.com
San Jose becomes the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new buildings
In an effort to save space and reduce its dependability on cars, San Jose has become the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments. The City Council voted on December 6th to ditch the decades-old law that required developers to add a certain number of parking spaces depending on what they were building. Now, it will be up to developers to decide how much parking their designs will require, if any at all. Changing the rule is expected to help the city build more housing and lower greenhouse gases.
Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
The history of San Francisco’s oldest city block, 700 Montgomery Street
These five brick buildings have seen more history than any street in San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
San Francisco-based diner Mel's Drive-In celebrates 75 years with 75% off
The famed diner chain is slashing prices to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
SFGate
Update: Missing At-Risk Woman Found
BERKELEY (BCN) Less than an hour after issuing a bulletin late Tuesday about a missing woman, police in Berkeley issued a follow up alert that the 21-year-old woman described as at-risk has been found. Police had reported in a news release issued just before midnight. that Jiajing Zhou -- who...
SFGate
