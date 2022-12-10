ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

Price Announces Transition Team as She Meets with Outgoing DA O’Malley

Oakland, CA – Alameda County District Attorney-Elect Pamela Price met with outgoing DA Nancy O’Malley to further cement a smooth transition of leadership going into 2023. This is the first meeting between DA-Elect Price and DA O’Malley since election day. The meeting was quite productive with a review of retiring and pending grants, office organization and staffing, and budget planning. Price is looking forward to further meetings with O’Malley before her January 3rd swearing in ceremony and official first day in the office.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KQED

Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Freaky Tales' movie shoot irking some Oakland merchants

OAKLAND, Calif. - Big-name stars, famous directors, and a Bay Area rapper. A movie being filmed in Oakland promises to raise the city's profile, but not everyone is happy: some merchants say this glitzy production is an unwelcome spectacle. "They didn’t help Oakland at all. They helped Hollywood, and Hollywood...
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
hoodline.com

San Jose becomes the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new buildings

In an effort to save space and reduce its dependability on cars, San Jose has become the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments. The City Council voted on December 6th to ditch the decades-old law that required developers to add a certain number of parking spaces depending on what they were building. Now, it will be up to developers to decide how much parking their designs will require, if any at all. Changing the rule is expected to help the city build more housing and lower greenhouse gases.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park

More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public.  The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences.  Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public.  The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Update: Missing At-Risk Woman Found

BERKELEY (BCN) Less than an hour after issuing a bulletin late Tuesday about a missing woman, police in Berkeley issued a follow up alert that the 21-year-old woman described as at-risk has been found. Police had reported in a news release issued just before midnight. that Jiajing Zhou -- who...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy