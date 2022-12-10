ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

California Department of Justice Investigating San Diego Officer-Involved Shooting, That Occurred on Thursday, Under AB 1506

goldrushcam.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train

A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
SANTEE, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Authorities Searching for Reentry Program Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Program on Sunday

December 12, 2022 - San Diego. – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for Atheena Drochak, a participant of the Custody to Community. Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) in San Diego, who walked away from the facility on Sunday, Dec. 11. Drochak was last seen at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway

A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy