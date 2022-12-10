California Department of Justice Investigating San Diego Officer-Involved Shooting, That Occurred on Thursday, Under AB 1506

A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.

SANTEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO