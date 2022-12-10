California Department of Justice Investigating San Diego Officer-Involved Shooting, That Occurred on Thursday, Under AB 1506

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego Police, FBI Announce 7 Arrests and Breakup of ‘Mexican Mafia’ Crime Ring
San Diego Police and the FBI on Tuesday announced the arrest of seven suspects and seizure of a cache of weapons and drugs in what was described as a “Mexican Mafia” crime ring. Police Chief David Nisleit was joined by FBI Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy, District...
NBC San Diego
Brother of San Diego Woman Killed by Capitol Police on Jan. 6 Gets Probation for Hate Crime Against SDG&E Worker
Roger Witthoeft, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of a misdemeanor battery count and a hate crime allegation for striking a Latino San Diego Gas & Electric worker in Point Loma and shouting racial slurs at the man. He was also convicted of violating the victim's civil rights.
NBC San Diego
Mexican Mafia Sold Drugs, Staged Kidnappings at House in Encanto: Police and FBI in San Diego
The San Diego Police Department and the FBI arrested seven accused gang members and seized drugs and weapons from a so-called stash house in Encanto, which was the focal point of "Operation Scrapbusters." Six men and a woman with ties to the Mexican Mafia were taken into custody, accused of...
Woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders apprehended
A woman who walked away from a reentry program for criminal offenders in San Diego on Sunday has been apprehended, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Ashli Babbitt’s Brother Sentenced to Probation for San Diego Altercations
The brother of Ashli Babbitt, the San Diego woman fatally shot during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, was sentenced Tuesday to one year of formal probation for his part in a pair of San Diego altercations. Roger Witthoeft, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of a...
Arrest made in connection to deadly teen stabbing in Chula Vista
One person was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a teenager at a South Bay house party, police said.
Doctor who recorded women in clinic bathroom pleads guilty
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista doctor has pleaded guilty to five counts of filming women inside of a Veterans Affairs Clinic bathroom for more than a year, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. A criminal judge sentenced Dr. Vincent Tran on December 6 to...
Chula Vista plastic surgeon charged with manslaughter still in practice
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista plastic surgeon that is now awaiting trial for manslaughter in the death of a 36-year-old patient, Megan Espinoza, during a routine breast augmentation surgery is still practicing. Dr. Carlos Chacon and a lead nurse at the Divino Plastic Surgery in Bonita were...
Suspect arrested in group attack of Ocean Beach man walking his dog
Dajour Hardaway was allegedly a part of a group that brutally attacked Woody Boethel as he walked his dog in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue on Nov. 18.
Suspect Shoots, Wounds SDPD Officer, Holes Up in Mountain View Apartment Before Arrest
An auto-theft suspect opened fire on San Diego Police early Monday in a Mountain View-area neighborhood, wounding an officer, then holed up in a nearby apartment, prompting a nine-hour SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest. The events that led to the shooting, which left the officer with apparently non-life-threatening...
Chula Vista police arrest man accused of cutting teen girl's throat in unprovoked attack
SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista police arrested the man accused of slashing a teen girl multiple times in the neck at a Chula Vista bus stop on Tuesday. Antwan Baker, 52, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed. On Tuesday morning,...
Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train
A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
New state laws authored by the San Diego delegation set to take effect in 2023
From housing and climate action to e-bikes and reproductive rights, here are 10 California laws going into effect in 2023 that were authored by representatives whose districts include North County: Reproductive rights After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs.
andnowuknow.com
Over $3M Worth of Methamphetamine Seized by Otay Mesa CBP Officers; Rosa Hernandez Comments
SAN DIEGO, CA - Nefarious deeds involving fresh produce have once again been foiled by the diligent officers keeping our country safe. The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego, California, found over $3 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of carrots.
Car slams head-on into Oceanside Police patrol car; DUI suspect arrested
A suspected drunken driver was arrested after Oceanside Police said he crashed his car head-on into a parked patrol vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Girl, 17, Badly Injured in Seemingly Random Attack at Chula Vista Bus Stop
A man armed with some sort of cutting tool attacked a 17-year-old girl from behind Tuesday in an apparently random assault at a South Bay bus stop, seriously injuring her, authorities said. The unidentified assailant, described as a 50- to 60-year-old bearded man in a dark sweater, attacked the teen...
Arrest made in stabbing death of 17-year-old boy at Chula Vista house party
A young man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party, Chula Vista Police announced Tuesday.
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Authorities Searching for Reentry Program Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Program on Sunday
December 12, 2022 - San Diego. – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for Atheena Drochak, a participant of the Custody to Community. Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) in San Diego, who walked away from the facility on Sunday, Dec. 11. Drochak was last seen at...
Man charged in shooting that left SDPD officer injured in Barrio Logan
A man suspected of shooting a San Diego Police officer during a vehicle pursuit was taken into custody hours after barricading himself inside a Mountain View home Monday morning.
Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway
A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
