ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again

Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Maybe it is time for San Diego Padres to trade Fernando Tatis Jr.

A very interesting rumor surfaced on Monday afternoon – the San Diego Padres were potentially considering moving on from Fernando Tatis Jr. That rumor, which would have involved Tatis heading to the Yankees, was quickly shot down. One can understand why that would be the case; the Padres would be selling low on Tatis, there is plenty of uncertainty as to whether or not he can live up to his long term contract after his wrist issues and PED suspension, and teams want to see if he can return to form. Meanwhile, the Padres would still be looking for a king’s ransom for Tatis considering the type of player he could be. But maybe the Padres should consider such a move.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Dansby Swanson: The Minnesota Twins backup plan?

The Minnesota Twins finally have an answer on Carlos Correa. After saying that they were not going to wait much longer for Correa to make a decision, one has come forth. Correa is heading to the Bay Area, having signed a 13 year deal to join the San Francisco Giants. While the Giants have landed their top priority in the shortstop market, the Twins are left with a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

These seven teams are making the Chicago White Sox look bad

The Chicago White Sox continue to not do much in the offseason to upgrade a roster that was probably the most disappointing team in baseball last season. General manager Rick Hahn so far has hired Pedro Grifol to manage the club and added pitcher Mike Clevinger to the starting rotation. Otherwise, it feels like Hahn has spent more time working on updating his Christmas wish list (and checking it twice) than updating the roster to retake the AL Central.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Suns’ ownership situation could impact their trade deadline approach

The Phoenix Suns are going to be shopping for help at the NBA Trade Deadline. They are also currently up for sale, which could complicate things. The Phoenix Suns have been heavily involved in trade rumors since early in the season when it was clear that Jae Crowder wanted out. A few different permutations of possible deals have been reported but he’s still a member of the Suns and they’re still looking for additional depth, hoping for a deep playoff push.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy