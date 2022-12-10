Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again
Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
Maybe it is time for San Diego Padres to trade Fernando Tatis Jr.
A very interesting rumor surfaced on Monday afternoon – the San Diego Padres were potentially considering moving on from Fernando Tatis Jr. That rumor, which would have involved Tatis heading to the Yankees, was quickly shot down. One can understand why that would be the case; the Padres would be selling low on Tatis, there is plenty of uncertainty as to whether or not he can live up to his long term contract after his wrist issues and PED suspension, and teams want to see if he can return to form. Meanwhile, the Padres would still be looking for a king’s ransom for Tatis considering the type of player he could be. But maybe the Padres should consider such a move.
Nolan Jones ready for restart after trade from Guardians to Rockies
Nolan Jones wasn’t expecting to start the 2023 season with any other team besides the Cleveland Guardians. After making his MLB debut with the franchise in 2022, however, the 24-year-old Jones will begin the next chapter of his MLB journey with the Colorado Rockies after a mid-November trade. From...
St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Carlos Rodon not part of team’s plans
The St. Louis Cardinals already landed a big name behind the plate this offseason in Willson Contreras. Now, however, according to reports, it seems that the Cardinals will not be pursuing the biggest remaining name on the starting pitching free agent market. Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals out of the chase...
Astros better not steal Yankees outfield trade target from Diamondbacks
It would be a new level of cruel for the Astros to take the Yankees’ lunch in low-tier trade discussions in addition to postseason battles. According to Bob Nightengale, though, Houston has butted their heads into the Yanks’ (rather underwhelming) conversations surrounding their left field vacancy. First came...
MLB rumors roundup: Braves, Max Fried, Carlos Correa, Twins, Yankees
Let’s take a look at some of the latest rumors and rumblings out there in our Tuesday edition of the MLB rumors roundup. MLB rumors: Carlos Correa getting “massive offer” from Minnesota Twins. In this article (subscription required), Dan Hayes of The Athletic says that the Twins...
Dansby Swanson: The Minnesota Twins backup plan?
The Minnesota Twins finally have an answer on Carlos Correa. After saying that they were not going to wait much longer for Correa to make a decision, one has come forth. Correa is heading to the Bay Area, having signed a 13 year deal to join the San Francisco Giants. While the Giants have landed their top priority in the shortstop market, the Twins are left with a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup.
These seven teams are making the Chicago White Sox look bad
The Chicago White Sox continue to not do much in the offseason to upgrade a roster that was probably the most disappointing team in baseball last season. General manager Rick Hahn so far has hired Pedro Grifol to manage the club and added pitcher Mike Clevinger to the starting rotation. Otherwise, it feels like Hahn has spent more time working on updating his Christmas wish list (and checking it twice) than updating the roster to retake the AL Central.
MLB rumors roundup: Tatis and Yankees, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodon
Let’s look around the league at some of the latest MLB rumors and some of the teams that may (or may not) be looking to see how they can improve their rosters this offseason. MLB rumors: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the New York Yankees. This Tatis-to-New-York rumor was really...
Suns’ ownership situation could impact their trade deadline approach
The Phoenix Suns are going to be shopping for help at the NBA Trade Deadline. They are also currently up for sale, which could complicate things. The Phoenix Suns have been heavily involved in trade rumors since early in the season when it was clear that Jae Crowder wanted out. A few different permutations of possible deals have been reported but he’s still a member of the Suns and they’re still looking for additional depth, hoping for a deep playoff push.
