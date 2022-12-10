The Duke of Sussex has told how it was “terrifying” to have his brother, now the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit during the Megxit crisis.Harry, in the final volume of the Sussexes' controversial Netflix documentary, also said a joint statement was put out without his permission in his and his brother's name on the same day denying a story that William had bullied him out of the royal family.Harry recounted what happened behind the scenes when the Queen summoned Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Sussexes'...

