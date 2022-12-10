Tom Thibodeau didn’t regret the final shot of regulation. In fact, he was happy with the shot despite Julius Randle’s baseline fadeaway failing to hit iron. The Knicks opted to isolate Randle with a full 24 seconds on the clock in a tie game. “The thing is, if you bring a second guy over, they can trap, they also had a foul to give,” Thibodeau said after the Knicks won their fifth straight, 128-120 in overtime, over the Bulls at the United Center. The Knicks’ coach added: “Get to your spot, take your shot and Julius did that. It’s a good look on...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO