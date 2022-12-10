ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

New York Post

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau doesn’t regret Julius Randle shot near end of regulation

Tom Thibodeau didn’t regret the final shot of regulation. In fact, he was happy with the shot despite Julius Randle’s baseline fadeaway failing to hit iron. The Knicks opted to isolate Randle with a full 24 seconds on the clock in a tie game. “The thing is, if you bring a second guy over, they can trap, they also had a foul to give,” Thibodeau said after the Knicks won their fifth straight, 128-120 in overtime, over the Bulls at the United Center. The Knicks’ coach added: “Get to your spot, take your shot and Julius did that. It’s a good look on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne both exit with injuries vs. Rockets

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and point guard Cam Payne were both injured against the Houston Rockets and were ruled out. Ayton tweaked his left ankle in the late second quarter on a catch and drive to the basket. The play was initially ruled a defensive foul before getting reviewed and changed to an offensive foul on Ayton. The center walked gingerly back to the locker room. He was 2-of-10 in the first half.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham to join Suns broadcast team

The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that Mercury guard Mercury Sophie Cunningham will be joining the Suns broadcast team. Cunningham will join voices Tom Leander, Tom Chambers, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray for the remainder of the season during pregame, halftime and postgame shows and will make her debut on Dec. 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

ASU football transfer list: 2021 team sack leader B.J. Green enters portal

The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. ASU defensive lineman B.J. Green II announced on Monday night that he would be entering the transfer portal and thanked Sun Devil nation following two seasons in which he led the team in sacks as a true freshman with 5.0 in 2021.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Cardinals CB Marco Wilson exits game with stinger, questionable to return

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson left Monday’s game versus the New England Patriots due to a stinger and is questionable to return. Wilson made a play in the late first quarter, and afterward, was down on the ground in pain. He came off the field before going back to the medical tent and then getting checked out back in the locker room.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

