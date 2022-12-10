Read full article on original website
Suns’ Cam Payne out, Devin Booker questionable Thursday vs. Clippers
The Phoenix Suns will be without the services of point guard Cameron Payne Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, while guard Devin Booker and center Deandre Ayton are questionable, according to the NBA’s injury report. Payne suffered a sprained right foot that held him to less than nine minutes...
Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau doesn’t regret Julius Randle shot near end of regulation
Tom Thibodeau didn’t regret the final shot of regulation. In fact, he was happy with the shot despite Julius Randle’s baseline fadeaway failing to hit iron. The Knicks opted to isolate Randle with a full 24 seconds on the clock in a tie game. “The thing is, if you bring a second guy over, they can trap, they also had a foul to give,” Thibodeau said after the Knicks won their fifth straight, 128-120 in overtime, over the Bulls at the United Center. The Knicks’ coach added: “Get to your spot, take your shot and Julius did that. It’s a good look on...
Suns’ Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne both exit with injuries vs. Rockets
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and point guard Cam Payne were both injured against the Houston Rockets and were ruled out. Ayton tweaked his left ankle in the late second quarter on a catch and drive to the basket. The play was initially ruled a defensive foul before getting reviewed and changed to an offensive foul on Ayton. The center walked gingerly back to the locker room. He was 2-of-10 in the first half.
Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham to join Suns broadcast team
The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that Mercury guard Mercury Sophie Cunningham will be joining the Suns broadcast team. Cunningham will join voices Tom Leander, Tom Chambers, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray for the remainder of the season during pregame, halftime and postgame shows and will make her debut on Dec. 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Stephen Silas ‘needed’ hug from Monty Williams after death of father
When the final buzzer sounded after arguably one of the most disappointing performances by his Phoenix Suns, Monty Williams looked like he couldn’t have cared less about how the Houston Rockets had dismantled his team. He needed to reach his counterpart, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, who made his...
Cardinals expect to close State Farm Stadium roof vs. Patriots
The Arizona Cardinals said that they expect the State Farm Stadium roof to be closed for the team’s Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots. As of Monday morning, the weather forecast calls for evening showers to begin about the same time as the 6:15 p.m. kickoff.
ASU football transfer list: 2021 team sack leader B.J. Green enters portal
The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. ASU defensive lineman B.J. Green II announced on Monday night that he would be entering the transfer portal and thanked Sun Devil nation following two seasons in which he led the team in sacks as a true freshman with 5.0 in 2021.
Report: Proposed 3-team Crowder trade had Suns acquiring Rockets’ Gordon or Martin Jr.
The Suns “recently” had trade discussions around a skeleton of a deal that involved Jae Crowder heading to the Milwaukee Bucks with one or both of the Houston Rockets’ Eric Gordon and Kenyon Martin Jr. joining Phoenix, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Milwaukee was to send...
Cardinals CB Marco Wilson exits game with stinger, questionable to return
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson left Monday’s game versus the New England Patriots due to a stinger and is questionable to return. Wilson made a play in the late first quarter, and afterward, was down on the ground in pain. He came off the field before going back to the medical tent and then getting checked out back in the locker room.
Cardinals’ Steve Keim taking health-related leave of absence from the team
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team related to his health. “Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is currently on a health-related leave of absence,” the team released in a statement to Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake.
Phoenix Suns’ woes continue with 5th straight loss vs. Rockets
One of the greatest enigmas in sports is when you can visually see a team going through a funk. Yes, some teams lose a few games in a row, but others will lose a few games in a row. That’s where the Phoenix Suns are at, as they dropped their...
Cardinals unable to make up for loss of Kyler Murray, miscues vs. Patriots
GLENDALE — Fresh off the bye week, the Arizona Cardinals entered their Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots about as healthy as they were going to get at this point in the season. Not even a full possession in, and that thought was thoroughly out of...
