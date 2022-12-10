A 22-year-old man was shot in the head early Saturday in downtown Springfield.

The man was in stable condition Saturday at Springfield Memorial Hospital, according to Springfield Police.

Police said officers responded at 1:19 a.m. to a report of people with firearms in the back parking lot of two bars in the 200 block of South Fifth Street,

Responding officers heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The unidentified 22-year-old was found on the sidewalk in front of Wet Bar, 221 S. Fifth St. He was taken to Springfield Memorial where he underwent surgery.

According to police, the vehicle was stopped near Veterans Parkway and Interstate 72. The occupants were taken to the police department and were interviewed.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Springfield Police at(217) 788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Man shot in head near downtown Springfield bars