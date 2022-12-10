ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Man shot in head near downtown Springfield bars

By Staff reports
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head early Saturday in downtown Springfield.

The man was in stable condition Saturday at Springfield Memorial Hospital, according to Springfield Police.

Police said officers responded at 1:19 a.m. to a report of people with firearms in the back parking lot of two bars in the 200 block of South Fifth Street,

Responding officers heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The unidentified 22-year-old was found on the sidewalk in front of Wet Bar, 221 S. Fifth St. He was taken to Springfield Memorial where he underwent surgery.

One dead following crash on Interstate 55 on east side of Springfield

According to police, the vehicle was stopped near Veterans Parkway and Interstate 72. The occupants were taken to the police department and were interviewed.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Springfield Police at(217) 788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

The investigation is ongoing.

