Guest column: Broader perspective needed for complex affordable housing problem

The development noted is on Front and Kalorama in Ventura. The City Council overruled the Planning Commission and allowed a full fourth story versus the Downtown Specific Plan’s (DTSP) limit of three stories plus a 15% fourth story, allowed one massive building whereas the DTSP required two smaller buildings, and waived other requirements on features that limit the size and mass of the building. Per the DTSP, the intent of these requirements is to ensure that new buildings fit within the existing character of the neighborhood.

The editorial focuses on the state’s response to cities that have a non-compliant Housing Element. I’d like to take this opportunity to provide a broader perspective and argue that despite the state’s good intentions of addressing affordability, some of the tools used are too blunt, ripe for being taken advantage of, and full of unintended consequences.

I firmly believe a city may lose its sense of place and community if it cannot provide housing for those who grew up or work there. The same can be said if a city loses its physical identity, for example its views of the ocean and mountains, inviting public gathering spaces, and the pedestrian scale of the surrounding buildings. We’ve been led to believe we can have one but not the other. I believe we can have both, but it will take hard work, compromise, involvement by all stakeholders, and city leaders willing to work towards a shared vision.

Every eight years the state’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) program specifies the number of additional housing units each city must plan for and zone appropriately. Ventura’s present RHNA number is 5,312 of which 3,002 must be in the “affordable” category. The apartment project that the editorial mentioned has 14 affordable of 88 total units. Using this ratio, 184 similar new buildings would need to be built to reach the RHNA number. As a result of adding a few affordable units the city is required to waive zoning requirements that otherwise are designed to make new developments compatible with their neighborhoods. These include building height and setbacks, massing, and other important features. Developers can over-leverage these inducements since they know the city hasn’t the knowledge nor appetite to challenge. The question is then, is compromising our city’s sense of place worth it for so few affordable units?

Some believe increased supply will bring prices down for renters and buyers. What is ignored is Ventura’s coastal housing is a bargain relative to the Los Angeles/San Diego megalopolis, and other pricier seaside communities. In other words, for any reasonable number of additional buildings, the demand can be considered infinite. Hence, no reasonable number of additional buildings will bring down the cost of housing. Summarizing, we are pursuing a strategy that provides a small number of affordable housing units, will destroy Ventura’s character, and place a burden on our infrastructure.

Let me propose a different path, one that has similar objectives to that of the state’s requirements. Up-zone some areas zoned for single family homes to allow for 2-6 units. As opposed to monolithic apartment buildings, these could be low profile, aesthetically pleasing, thus maintaining the character of the neighborhood, and with a high percentage of affordable units using state funds. I love the area of the city where I live which is zoned for single-family homes, but something needs to change. I’d rather have this than turn Ventura into Santa Monica. I expect many others feel the same.

I’d be in favor of this path only if I was confident that the city worked with the community to develop well thought-out plans and design standards. I would need to be assured that the new buildings would leave the neighborhood livable and aesthetically pleasing. Without this, the opposition will be formidable.

In the meantime, it’s important that the city’s leaders become familiar with details of state housing law, including the Density Bonus Law, develop the capability to push back on unreasonable concessions, and work with stakeholders before too much damage has been done.

The city should also form a working group made up of city planners, residents, local builders and developers and trades people to look at this problem from the ground up rather than the top-down approach offered by Sacramento.

Mark Sirota is a board member of Livable Ventura, which advocates for responsible and inclusive development and acts as a liaison between the community and city leaders.