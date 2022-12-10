South Dakota State football survives Holy Cross in FCS playoffs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BROOKINGS – South Dakota State is moving on to the semifinals.

The No. 1 Jackrabbits took some big punches from 8 th -seeded and previously undefeated Holy Cross, but a pair of 18-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter – a pass from Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke and a run by Gronowski, plus one more score in the final minute, allowed SDSU to pull away for a 42-21 FCS quarterfinal playoff win in front of 6,549 Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium fans.

The win sets up a rematch of last year’s semifinals against Montana State, except this time it’ll be in Brookings. Last year the Bobcats defeated SDSU in Bozeman to advance to the national championship game, where they lost to North Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits (12-1) have reached 12 wins in a season for the first time in program history, and while they were heavy favorites as the No. 1 seed, the Crusaders (12-1) made SDSU fans far more nervous than they wanted to be, thanks largely to quarterback Matthew Sluka.

Holy Cross had leads of 7-0 and 14-6, and seemed to have the momentum when they tied it at 21. But SDSU outscored them 21-0 in the final stanza.

Crusaders coach Bob Chesney lamented that the final score made it look like a comfortable win for the Jackrabbits, crediting his team for not only fighting admirably but at times looking very much like they were going to win the game. It was a far cry from their 31-3 loss to SDSU in the playoffs of the 2020/21 spring season. In that meeting, Chesney admitted, his team was overmatched and still growing. This time they were here to shock the FCS world.

“We belonged here,” said Holy Cross wide receiver Jalen Coker. “We wanted to prove ourselves and we did just that.”

Sluka was the catalyst. The slippery signal-caller juked, dodged, ducked and sprinted his way to a whopping 213 rushing yards against the No. 1 rushing defense in the nation, but the Jacks were finally able to corral him late in the game when it mattered most. And when they did, finally getting stops that had eluded them, the Jackrabbit offense made it count, first with Gronowski’s touchdown strike to Jaxon Janke and then with his score on an option keeper. Both of those drives were keyed by the running of Isaiah Davis, who rushed for 154 yards and delivered another one of his patented punishing stiff-arms at the end of one long run.

“It feels good because (the defense) picked us up all year and then when they needed us most we showed out and played for them,” Davis said. “They had a great gameplan on defense. They were playing physical and gap-sound. We just had to find ways to impact the game and we came out in the second half doing what we do.”

Gronowski threw for 177 yards and ran for 47. Saiveon Williamson led the Jacks with nine tackles, while All-American middle linebacker Adam Bock returned to action after a long absence to make four tackles off the bench.

Holy Cross outgained SDSU 413-393, which included 296 yards on the ground. SDSU had been allowing 70 rushing yards per game coming in.

“A lot of credit to Holy Cross – their coaching staff and their quarterback,” said Jacks coach John Stiegelmeier. “He’s a phenomenal player and I was very impressed with their schemes and how they attacked us offensively and defensively. We rose up in the second half and made some plays.”

Holy Cross decision to kick field goal loomed large

The Crusaders looked poised to take the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter, when they had 4 th and 4 at the SDSU 22-yard line, but they chose a 39-yard field goal attempt which missed wide left. Holy Cross had been set up to go for it, sending the offense on the field, but after the quarter break Chesney changed his mind and sent on the field goal team. With how much SDSU’s defense was struggling to stop Sluka it was a tough call, and Chesney admitted to second thoughts afterwards.

“It was a little too deep for us and what we were looking at,” Chesney said. “We’d used the trick play already (a halfback pass for their second touchdown of the game), now let’s try to put ourselves in a position where we could go up (by three points). We’re gonna get the ball back, we’re gonna be able to score. (But) yeah, I guess so, you’d rather probably go for it when it’s all said and done. Looking back on it, if you hit (the field goal) things are different. To take a lead at that point is what we were shooting for.”

The trick play, in which running back Tyler Purdy dumped it over a blitzing defense on 4 th and short to tight end Sean Morris for a 27-yard score, made it 14-6 in favor of Holy Cross, and after SDSU answered with a Davis touchdown run, Jason Freeman picked off a Sluka pass over the middle that went through a receiver’s hands, and ran it back 37 yards for a defensive score with a minute to play in the half. It gave SDSU a 21-14 lead, when the Crusaders could’ve been content to go to the break tied at 14.

“I just kind of followed the receiver and luckily he had butter fingers,” Freeman said. "I got it and saw green and just ran. It was definitely a cool experience to score a touchdown there.”

The Crusaders answered with an 83-yard scoring drive to open the third, tying the score at 21, but they would not score again. While SDSU’s final score of the day, a 21-yard strike on a slant to Jadon Janke, might have been ultimately unnecessary, it was hard to blame the Jacks for wanting to make absolutely sure the game was out of reach, as the Crusaders had kept them on their heels for much of the day.

“That’s a good football team we just beat,” Stiegelmeier said. “They didn’t come in here to watch. They played a great football game. We feel really good about this win.”

