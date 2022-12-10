ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

It’s time to point out the obvious: Kyle Shanahan’s QBs are cursed

Yet another San Francisco 49ers quarterback is dealing with an injury, this time being Brock Purdy. San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks have been hit hard by injuries this season. First, 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance suffered a season-ending fractured ankle in Week 2. That paved the way for Jimmy Garoppolo to reclaim his starting job, but in Week 12, he suffered a broken foot, and could be out until the playoffs. That led to “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy to step up, and he has tremendously, leading the 49ers to wins over the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Lane Johnson headlines a list of six injured Philadelphia Eagles

Weeks pass and so do months. The dates on the calendars change. Preparation for the next opponent always leads to a game before that contest is forgotten and the Philadelphia Eagles begin preparing for another clash. Each week brings a constant, however. Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at about 4 p.m. EST, eyes are glued to our timelines and the notifications we receive on our cellular devices to catch a glimpse of the latest injury report. Unfortunately, the NFL’s best right tackle, Lane Johnson, lands on Week 15’s list on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy