wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Prince Harry blames miscarriage on Daily Mail court case
The Duke of Sussex has claimed that his wife’s miscarriage was caused by stress around the couple’s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited.In 2021, Meghan won her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday, which is published by ANL, over the publication of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.Meghan sued ANL over a series of articles that reproduced parts of a letter she sent to Thomas Markle, 76, in August 2018.In 2020, as the case developed, Meghan applied to the High Court to request that the names of five friends who defended her to...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Meghan Markle’s mom Doria breaks down in tears talking about suicidal thoughts
Doria Ragland broke down in tears while discussing her daughter Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts on “Harry & Meghan.” In new episodes released Thursday, the 66-year-old recalled the “Suits” alum telling her that “she had wanted to take her own life.” Ragland remembered, “That really broke my heart because I knew that it was bad. … That’s not an easy one for a mom to hear.” The former yoga instructor noted that both she and Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, couldn’t “protect” the former actress from the media hate she received amid her relationship with the royal. “[She was] just constantly be picked at by these...
Shouting match, briefing war: Prince Harry takes aim at William
Prince Harry accused his brother William of a furious response to his plans to quit royal life but insisted he had few regrets about leaving in final docuseries episodes out on Thursday. In the final three episodes of "Harry & Meghan", Harry recalled a family summit in January 2020 over their plans to move abroad.
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Experts Predict Which Baby Names Will Be Popular In 2023
Parents will likely choose these names next year based on recent trends and Social Security Administration data.
