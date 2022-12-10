VENICE, Fla (SNN-TV) - We continue our Venice State Title Week coverage, as the Indians surge towards Saturday's showdown with Lakeland. Looking to capitalize on recent success, the Indians roll into Saturday's state championship in Fort Lauderdale on a high note. Despite dropping two of their first three games, the Indians have won eight of their past nine, and have scored at least 20 points in each of those past nine outings. In combination with said hot streak, Venice has its sights set on repeating as state champions and winning its fourth title in program history.

VENICE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO