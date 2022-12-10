Read full article on original website
snntv.com
ISSB to host annual International Food and Craft Festival, Saturday
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Get your taste buds ready for some international cuisine, because there are going to be a lot of flavors at the Islamic Society of Sarasota and Bradenton mosque this weekend. ISSB is hosting its annual International Food and Craft festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m....
snntv.com
One of the busiest wedding seasons on Suncoast
SARASOTA (WSNN) - The wedding season is really heating up in Florida and on the Suncoast. Numbers show this is one of the busiest years yet. A wedding day is the most magical moment of a young girl’s life. And many brides are turning to Florida to make that dream a reality.
snntv.com
Holiday Fire Safety
The Sarasota County Fire Department wants everyone to have a happy and safe holiday this year. Fires can occur. And as always, firefighters are ready to respond. To prevent fires, Michael Haslem, Sarasota County Battalion Chief says, you need to water your Christmas trees once a day, so they don’t dry out. He says a dry tree is more likely to catch fire, if in contact with a heat source.
snntv.com
3 receive Sarasota Teacher of Year nominations
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Dec. 13, 2022 - Surprise! Surprise! Surprise! That's what three Sarasota County "Teacher of the Year" finalists received, besides their nominations, yesterday. According to a school district statement, Garden Elementary music teacher Timothy Ferguson was met with cheers and a bouquet of flowers to go with...
snntv.com
Man in custody after barricading himself inside Bradenton home with child
BRADENTON - A man is behind bars after an armed standoff that took place Tuesday morning. “They had everything roped off from here to down there by the mailbox," said Neighbor, Denise Couran. 31-year-old Malcolm McAllister of Palmetto is behind bars after barricading himself inside a Bradenton home with a...
snntv.com
Gulfstream-US 41 roundabout set to open despite traffic changes this week
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 9, 2022 - A reminder, that the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream and traffic around downtown, may get worse before it gets better. The roundabout is expected to open this Saturday, December 17th, but work will continue into the spring. All this week, prior to the opening, there will be paving of roadways, installation of light poles, along with some road excavation. So, it but there is finally light at the end of the roundabout!
snntv.com
Mayors' Feed The Hungry program needs your help
SARASOTA-MANATEE COUNTIES (WSNN) - Thousands of people on the Suncoast are struggling to put food on the table, especially during this time of year. A holiday campaign on the Suncoast is on a mission to help feed our neighbors who need a helping hand. But, they need your help. Every...
snntv.com
Venice Indians prepare for Saturday's 4S State Title game
VENICE (SNN-TV) - It's State Title Week! The countdown clock to Venice's collision with Lakeland this Saturday is officially under a week. This time was last week against Buchholz in the Class 4S semifinal game, Venice survived the Bobcats comeback, winning 42-35, advancing to Saturday's big-time match-up with the Dreadnaughts.
snntv.com
Venice High's legacy shines bright through Athletic Directors
VENICE, Fla (SNN-TV) - We continue our Venice State Title Week coverage, as the Indians surge towards Saturday's showdown with Lakeland. Looking to capitalize on recent success, the Indians roll into Saturday's state championship in Fort Lauderdale on a high note. Despite dropping two of their first three games, the Indians have won eight of their past nine, and have scored at least 20 points in each of those past nine outings. In combination with said hot streak, Venice has its sights set on repeating as state champions and winning its fourth title in program history.
snntv.com
Sarasota County school board ousts superintendent in 4-1 vote
In a 4-1 vote, the Sarasota County school board accepted Superintendent Brennan Asplen’s severance package at Tuesday's meeting. "It's a picture of me, a picture of another superintendent, and a picture of Governor DeSantis and State Representative Fine says 'the whacking of our superintendent is making national news and we are just getting started'. So that’s pretty political," said Asplen.
snntv.com
Sarasota woman shot dead, hospitalized man to be arrested
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 13, 2022 - Sarasota Police found a woman dead at the Cabana Inn Monday evening, and now a man they revived from a drug overdose at the scene will face murder charges. 46-year-old Elon Dula, of Sarasota, will face charges when he is released from Sarasota...
snntv.com
Group effort after crash leads to Deputy awards
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Dec. 12, 2022 - A bevy of people are the 2022 Deputies of the Year in Manatee County. In September, Deputies Ty Simandl, Reaghn Simandl, Reaghan's parents, Deputy Monica Ruiz and a Special Investigations detective were driving home from Orlando when they saw an SUV going the wrong way on an I-4 exit ramp, speeding and with its headlights off.
snntv.com
Indians reminisce on 22 year anniversary of first state title
VENICE (SNN-TV) - 22 years ago today, the Venice Indians won their very first football state title. In a dominant 77-14 win over Dwyer, the Indians laid claim to their first State Title, setting the precedent for today's Venice squad in search of the program's 4th championship on Saturday. Capping...
snntv.com
Sarasota Sheriff's deputy fired for harassing woman after arrest
SARASOTA COUNTY - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office dismissed Deputy Michael McMahan in October after a woman who was arrested for domestic battery on October 3rd told investigators she was harassed by McMahan over four months. “It’s a disgrace to the badge, I’ve been in public safety for 39...
snntv.com
Former Venice tight end commits to USF
TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Former Venice High School tight end Weston Wolff entered into the transfer portal just under two weeks ago, and the former Maryland Terrapin has found a new home, one that's especially closer to home. With three years of eligibility remaining, Wolff announced his commitment to USF earlier...
