teslarati.com
Tesla Megapack off the grid: Teslarati exclusive interview
A Tesla Megapack is powering a large housing factory completely off-grid in Patterson, California, with energy from a large array of on-site, PVGraf solar panels. The factory isn’t connected to the local power grid, and this is the first time a Tesla Megapack has been deployed and running completely off-grid. The system has been operating without any issues since November.
Tesla flexes redesigned holiday gift card; drops price on wall connector
Tesla updated its shop gift card to reflect its holiday design and dropped the price of its wall connector by $50. Tesla updated the design of its Tesla shop gift card, which matches the design of its Tesla…and Chill blanket and Model Xmas holiday sweater (except in color), which are currently sold out. The design has two Cybertrucks at the bottom, the word Tesla spelled out in its font, and the S3XY line at the top.
Tesla Dog Mode enables live feed for pet owners in new holiday update
Tesla released its Holiday Software Update with various new features, including new improvements to Tesla Dog Mode, a favorite among many Tesla owners who love their furry friends. Although named Dog Mode, it works for any pet and provides both owners and anyone noticing a pet in the vehicle a...
Elon Musk’s Twitter auctions over 1K items from San Francisco office
Elon Musk is selling over 1,000 items from Twitter’s San Francisco office. The auctioned items range from espresso machines to stand-up desks. Twitter’s auction will start on January 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM PT and run through January 18, 2023, until 10:00 AM PT. Twitter’s auction has a...
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
SpaceX supports expanding use of 12.7-13.25 GHz band for mobile broadband: FCC filing
SpaceX added its support for expanding the use of the 12.7-13.25 GHz Band for mobile broadband in a new filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday. The company noted that although it was already licensed to use the band for uplink operations, it submitted its comment in support of the Notice of Inquiry that the FCC will consider other productive uses of in the U.S.
Warner Bros. Discovery boosts restructuring-cost estimate
Warner Bros. Discovery has increased its estimate on what restructuring costs will be concerning the company's merger.
Australian abortion and contraceptive provider’s ads banned by Google
MSI Australia has been prevented from promoting its services through paid ads on Google since 3 December
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sells ~$3.58B worth of TSLA shares
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold nearly 22 million TSLA shares from Monday through Wednesday this week. The Tesla shares are worth around $3.58 billion, according to a Form 4 filing recently made public. Although it has not been confirmed, Musk’s recent TSLA stock sales might be related to his Twitter...
Tesla Model S and Model X Plaid reviews from Germany remind us that Musk created monsters
Now that the Tesla Model S and Model X Plaid have started their deliveries in Europe, the two vehicles are making waves in their own way. This is highlighted in the flagship vehicles’ first reviews from the region, which highlight just how crazy and impressive the Model S and Model X Plaid really are.
Elon Musk’s jet tracker on Twitter has been shadowbanned, claims owner
Jack Sweeney, the person behind the controversial Twitter account “@ElonJet,” which tracks Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s private jet, has noted that his jet-tracking account has been shadowbanned. Sweeney made the claim through his personal Twitter account on Sunday. On December 2, Sweeney claimed that an anonymous Twitter...
A new luxury EV IPO from Geely is reportedly in the works
Geely, a Chinese auto group, is reportedly pursuing an initial public offering in the United States for its new luxury EV brand, Zeekr. For those unfamiliar, Geely is a Chinese auto group that controls many notable brands, including Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, as well as countless Chinese brands, including Geely’s own Geely Motors. Recently, they started yet another brand, Zeekr, which would be dedicated to luxury EVs. According to Reuters, Geely is pursuing an IPO for the new brand to raise capital.
Tesla’s Holiday Update arrives: Apple Music, Dog Mode improvements, Light Show upgrade
Tesla’s Holiday Software Update is officially rolling out to owners, featuring the long-awaited arrival of Apple Music, improvements to Dog Mode, new features with the Christmas Light Show, and more. Tesla has started deploying Software Update 2022.44.25.1, as Canadian owner James Locke shared the Holiday Package’s release notes via...
