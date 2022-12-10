ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?

By Ashley Anderson, Chloe Rafferty
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RATCS_0jeLgOZZ00

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state flew half-staff at state facilities on Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tm6M0_0jeLgOZZ00
File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

Thursday morning, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order for these flags to fly at half-staff to honor Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Angel Deleon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYyDj_0jeLgOZZ00
Warren County deputy Jose Angel DeLeon. (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Deleon was killed in a crash over the weekend while responding to a call, Cooper announced Tuesday.

PREVIOUS: Warren County mourns loss of deputy killed in vehicle fire and detention officer

Cooper said Deleon had served with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office since June 15, 2021.

As part of his order, Cooper said flags at state facilities would fly at half-staff from Thursday morning until Friday at sunset.

He encouraged other individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to also fly their flags at half-staff during that time.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Deleon who was killed in a car crash while in the line of duty over the weekend,” the governor said. “We’re grateful for his life and for officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Alan Bentley
4d ago

why didn't Cooper give this order on other NC officers killed in the line of duty? 2 in Concord, 1 in Mooresville and others

Reply
2
Related
themainewire.com

Feds Investigating String of Power Plant Sabotages

ABC News reported last week that federal law enforcement is investigating a series of deliberate attacks on the nation’s power grid following an act of sabotage in North Carolina that left more than ten thousand Duke Energy customers without power for several days. “According to multiple law enforcement sources,...
RIDGEWAY, NC
fox5dc.com

Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the DMV

Here are closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC in relation to the winter weather expected into Thursday morning, December 14th. Please refresh this page for the latest closings as they update throughout the morning or day. If you...
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
triad-city-beat.com

NC’s LGBTQ+ community struggles with more threats, violence as visibility grows

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 8. Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people into a nearly a week of cold and darkness, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System warned of a heightened danger of ideologically driven attacks against infrastructure.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

96K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy