Read full article on original website
Related
A$AP Rocky Confirms His Fourth Album Is ‘Done’
A$AP Rocky is back! Ahead of his Amazon Music Live performance on Thursday night, the Harlem native shared a bit of good news with his fans. “Thursday night football! Amazon! [It’s my] first time back on stage. [The] album [is] finished. Don’t Be Dumb. Let’s go,” he said during a short commercial break.
Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Rüfüs Du Sol to Headline Osheaga 2023
The 16th edition of Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival announced its heavy hitters for the 2023 event from August 4 to 6. Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Rüfüs Du Sol will headline the festival that will take place at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène, an island in the Saint Lawrence River. Both Rüfüs Du Sol and Eilish performed at Osheaga in 2019 and 2018, respectively, while Lamar headlined the festival in 2015. For this year’s event, Rüfüs Du Sol will lead the festival’s first day on Friday, Aug. 4, while Eilish closes out on Saturday night. Sunday...
Taylor Swift Partners With Searchlight Pictures To Make Feature Directorial Debut
Throughout her career, Taylor Swift has worn many hats. She’s worked as a lead artist, producer and actress among other roles. Now, she will make her debut as a feature film director. Deadline has revealed that Searchlight Pictures has landed the chart-topping star’s directorial debut. “Taylor is a...
RCA Records Shares Unreleased Whitney Houston Recording Ahead Of Biopic Release
The month of December is full of major film releases, including Will Smith’s Emancipation, Brendan Fraser’s The Whale, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Margot Robbie’s Babylon. Not to mention, Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, returns to theaters before 2023. Among the many major films to theaters this month is the Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Starring Naomi Ackie, the film will chronicle the singer’s rise from New Jersey to the top of the charts.
SZA Returns With Her Sophomore Album, ‘S.O.S’
She’s back! Five years after delivering her debut album, CTRL, SZA has dropped her sophomore studio LP, S.O.S. At 23 tracks with 68 minutes of material, S.O.S. is significantly longer than the original edition of her debut LP. However, it does come complete with tracks like “I Hate U” and “Good Days” along with contributions from Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Phoebe Bridgers.
Will Smith reveals he lost 30 pounds after posting photo last year of his ‘dad bod’
Will Smith revealed that after posting a viral photo of his “dad bod” last year, he took on a new routine and lost 30 pounds for his film Emancipation. The 54-year-old discussed his physical transformation for the film during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk. As he sat down with his three children, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith, the actor recalled the Instagram photo he posted of his “dad bod” in May 2021 and how that picture was taken right before he started losing weight.“I posted the out of shape, the dad bod picture,” the King Richard...
Insiders Say Meta Discussed Adding A ‘Twitter-Like Feed’ To Instagram
In a matter of months, Elon Musk has made a number of questionable decisions as the head of Twitter. Under his leadership, the company has laid off several employees, reinstated several accounts and lost many advertisers. As Twitter continues to waver, a number of its competitors like Mastadon and Hive Social have stepped up and gained new users. Moving forward, it looks like Meta could also enter the market with a new product offering.
Review Roundup: Here Are The Early Reactions To SZA’s ‘S.O.S’
Single(s): “Shirt” | “Good Days” | “I Hate U”. Where To Listen: YouTube | TIDAL | Spotify | Apple Music. Description: Throughout the journey of S.O.S, there are moments of clarity and tenderness where SZA goes through the discomfort of healing while trying to find the deeper meaning within the trials and tribulations she endures. She embraces this new level of confidence in her life, where she isn’t looking for anyone to save her from the depth of her emotions but instead is at peace with where she’s at in life. (Apple Music)
ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Amid Nick Carter Rape Allegations
ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday. Filmed in Los Angeles last month, the holiday special was set to air on December 14, 2022 and feature each of the Backstreet Boys, including Nick Carter. However, the holiday special was pulled from the schedule after Nick Carter was accused of raping and infecting a woman with HPV in February 2021.
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0