‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home

By Andrew Foran, Joelle Jones
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and a woman described as elderly by neighbors were found shot to death in their Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, police said. However, investigators said “no suspects are currently being sought.”

The shooting near Northeast Alameda Street was reported just before 9 a.m., officials said. When officers arrived, both people were dead.

If these deaths are officially ruled homicides, they will be the third in Portland in 24 hours and would bring to 93 the number of homicides in the city in 2022.

Neighbors who spoke with KOIN 6 News said the pair were kind and peaceful and their death is a complete shock.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that happening before. It’s really upsetting, especially since I didn’t know them all that well but they were always nice and kept to themselves. They were sweet,” said Tirzah Rodgers, who lives right around the corner from the elderly couple. “They took really good care of their home, they were kind people, and at the end of the day when push came to shove, they just seemed like a staple in the neighborhood. They were always there.”

Rodgers said the entire incident is hard to believe.

“Surprise, shock. Hopefully, there’s a resolution to this,” Rodgers said. “It’s hard to believe that it would have been something that happened within the home because they seemed so peaceful.”

Friday police said they found one person dead with apparent stab wounds in the Centennial neighborhood. Andrew Morrow, 36, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on murder charges Saturday.

Also on Friday, another person was found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park under suspicious circumstances.

Rodgers said the incident on NE Alameda is another example of how the community should lean on one another.

“Everybody hang in there, these are hard times. And try and reach out if you need help.”

Portland police are asking anyone with information to contact:

The case number is 22-327196.

No other details were immediately released.

3d ago

When I was a child, it was my father who looked after the elderly neighbors. He would take us kids for visits , take them to appointments when they couldn't drive anymore, brought them goodies and just checked in on them . My father is now in his eighties and lives in the same home we grew up in. The younger generation could care less about him and he is often forgotten. I guess I just grew up in a different time.......sad.....

4d ago

this is sad why can't we all just get along and help each other come up ...be there for one another instead of hurting each other

3d ago

2 Timothy 3:1-4[1]This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.[2]For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,[3]Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,[4]Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;

