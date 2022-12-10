Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' By Death Of Show's Former DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The retired talk show host took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute.
Norm Macdonald's emotional tribute to Letterman will always be one of the most honest moments on TV
Norm Macdonald got his first stand-up gig on TV on the Letterman show and it felt poetic for him to perform as the show winded up.
'Avatar' Sequel Star Kate Winslet Spills How James Cameron Changed Since 'Titanic'
She plays the Na’vi warrior Ronal in Cameron’s latest epic, "Avatar: The Way of Water."
