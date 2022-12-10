Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged over 1 year after deadly shooting in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody for a shooting that killed one person in 2021. According to officers, 30-year-old Felshunti Daquan Clark was charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken into custody near New Cut Road in Spartanburg at around 1:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022.
1 dead in shooting in northeast Charlotte neighborhood, police say
CHARLOTTE — One person died in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Around 11 a.m. that day, CMPD said they were near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road for the investigation. The intersection is in a residential area. At the scene,...
WBTV
Police searching for information after Statesville shooting victim dies
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man who was shot in November has died from his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. The investigation is now homicide and police have upgraded charges to first-degree murder. Derryck Turner, 32, was shot while riding a dirt bike near Lakeview Drive on...
WBTV
CMPD: One killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Phillip Barker was found guilty of misdemeanor death by vehicle Wednesday morning. He was sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation, 50 hours of community service and 12 months of suspension of his driver’s license.
WBTV
Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect near Wingate University
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The Wingate Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect in Union County. Wingate University issued an immediate lockdown for the campus Wednesday afternoon but lifted it around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, Wingate Police asked campus officials to go into lockdown after
WBTV
Wingate University on lockdown following bank robbery
a bank robbery across from the university on Highway 74. The suspect was said to be wearing a tan
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Detectives searching for men who robbed Family Dollar
4-year-old fatally shot in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A four-year-old boy was fatally shot at a mobile home near Gastonia Tuesday afternoon, police said. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Cindy Lane off Hickory Grove Road. The boy died at the scene, police said. Police are investigating how the child got a hold...
qcnews.com
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
Ex-Chester deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill cop
Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn's apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
WBTV
Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County
WBTV
4-year-old shot and killed after finding gun; 3 arrested including parents
GASTON COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gaston County on Tuesday, police say. According to the Gaston County Police, the child was found dead after 4 p.m. from a gunshot wound at a home on Cindy Lane in Gastonia. Following an investigation, the child’s...
WBTV
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
FOX Carolina
Man appears in circuit court for hearing following deadly shooting incident from August
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man charged with the murder of a woman back in August following a shooting incident appeared in court on Monday. 30-year-old Nicholas Skylar Lucas was arrested on Aug. 27 after a bullet hit a woman in her chest, killing her on Songbird Lane. Lucas...
WBTV
Gaston County authorities searching for 2 Family Dollar armed robbery suspects, offering $1K reward
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint. According to police, the armed robbery took place at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road in Gastonia around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. The two suspects fled...
Officer helps woman caught speeding after learning her house was on fire
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Maiden police officer went out of his way to help a woman he pulled over for speeding Sunday, because she had just learned that her home was on fire. The encounter led to the two of them being reunited on Tuesday. Latishea Elmore was...
qcnews.com
Victim's family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond
Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last year was given bond. Victim’s family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond. Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County...
WBTV
Homicide investigation begins following man’s death in N. Tryon St. assault
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Meckleknburg-Police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s death Monday morning. According to the CMPD, officers found a man with serious injuries on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte around 7:40 p.m. Sunday after responding to an assault with deadly weapons call.
WLTX.com
Gunshot fatally wounds North Carolina toddler, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in jail after a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon, police said. The Gaston County Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a home on Cindy Lane in Gastonia a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. When officers got to the home, they found a 4-year-old boy who had been shot. The child died at the scene.
