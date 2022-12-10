ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

FOX Carolina

Suspect charged over 1 year after deadly shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody for a shooting that killed one person in 2021. According to officers, 30-year-old Felshunti Daquan Clark was charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken into custody near New Cut Road in Spartanburg at around 1:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTV

CMPD: One killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect near Wingate University

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The Wingate Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect in Union County. Wingate University issued an immediate lockdown for the campus Wednesday afternoon but lifted it around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, Wingate Police asked campus officials to go into lockdown after...
WBTV

Wingate University on lockdown following bank robbery

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Wingate University has issued an immediate lockdown for the campus Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Wingate Police asked campus officials to go into lockdown after a bank robbery across from the university on Highway 74. The suspect was said to be wearing a tan...
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Detectives searching for men who robbed Family Dollar

CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Victim's family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond

Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last year was given bond. Victim’s family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond. Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Homicide investigation begins following man’s death in N. Tryon St. assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Meckleknburg-Police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s death Monday morning. According to the CMPD, officers found a man with serious injuries on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte around 7:40 p.m. Sunday after responding to an assault with deadly weapons call.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Gunshot fatally wounds North Carolina toddler, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in jail after a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon, police said. The Gaston County Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a home on Cindy Lane in Gastonia a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. When officers got to the home, they found a 4-year-old boy who had been shot. The child died at the scene.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

