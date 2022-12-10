Look: Bearcats Legend Kenyon Martin Attends 2022 Crosstown Shootout
The game has a full crowd at Fifth Third Arena for the first time since 2018.
CINCINNATI — UC great Kenyon Martin is in the house for the 2022 Crosstown Shootout.
The school's all-time leader in field goal percentage starred at Center in the late 90s . He is one of eight consensus first-team All-Americans in UC men's basketball history.
He looked eager to watch all of the rivalry action in front of a full crowd for the first time in four years. Check him out chopping it up courtside.
