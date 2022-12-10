ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Bearcats Legend Kenyon Martin Attends 2022 Crosstown Shootout

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 4 days ago

The game has a full crowd at Fifth Third Arena for the first time since 2018.

CINCINNATI — UC great Kenyon Martin is in the house for the 2022 Crosstown Shootout.

The school's all-time leader in field goal percentage starred at Center in the late 90s . He is one of eight consensus first-team All-Americans in UC men's basketball history.

He looked eager to watch all of the rivalry action in front of a full crowd for the first time in four years. Check him out chopping it up courtside.

Kenyon Martin Crosstown Shootout (; 0:03)
