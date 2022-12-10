Read full article on original website
Longhorn Republic Podcast: How will Texas close the 2023 recruiting cycle?
After head coach Chris Beard was suspended Monday following his arrest, the Texas Longhorns still had a basketball game to play, taking on the Rice Owls at home as the non-conference schedule winds to a close. In spite of, or potentially because of, the distractions, the Longhorns managed to edge out a narrow win in overtime and keep their home record spotless in non-conference play.
Longhorns Daily News: Top commit QB Arch Manning says ‘we can build something special’ at Texas
The Texas Longhorns’ room will look a little different this offseason, as Hudson Card has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal and incoming freshman Arch Manning will enroll early in spring. Manning is seemingly gung-ho for his first semester in Austin. “I really enjoyed Austin as a city itself,” Manning...
Reports: Texas set to host former Wake Forest CB Gavin Holmes
The lone current NCAA transfer portal target for the Texas Longhorns, former Wake Forest Demon Deacons rising junior cornerback Gavin Holmes, will join a host of recruits on the Forty Acres this weekend for an official visit, according to reports from Horns247 and Inside Texas. Last week, the 5’11, 175-pounder...
Longhorns Daily News: FCS’ WAC, ASUN conferences intend to will their way into FBS
There might be an eleventh FBS conference before too long. The WAC-ASUN alliance that was forged last season announced last week that they intend to move from the FCS division to the FBS division, of which the WAC was once a part of. Remember, this all traces back to the...
No. 7 Texas hosts Rice following Chris Beard’s arrest
At 4:18 a.m. Central on Monday morning, Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was booked at Travis County jail on a felony domestic violence charge. A little less than 15 hours later, the No. 7 Longhorns are set to host the Rice Owls at the Moody Center with head coaching responsibilities still unclear, though associate head coach Rodney Terry is the most likely replacement for Beard after serving as the head coach at Fresno State and UTEP after leaving the Texas staff of Rick Barnes in 2011 after working under Barnes for nine seasons.
Texas acting head coach Rodney Terry addresses shocking day on the Forty Acres
AUSTIN, Texas — For Texas Longhorns associate head coach Rodney Terry, one of the most shocking days on the Forty Acres started around 7 a.m. Central when he found out about the arrest of head coach Chris Beard for felony assault, several hours after Beard was booked at Travis County jail.
No. 7 Texas vs. Rice gamethread
In the wake of head coach Chris Beard’s felony assault arrest, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns host the Rice Owls at the Moody Center with associate head coach Rodney Terry serving as the acting head coach. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Central on the Longhorn Network and this is...
Mike Leach’s Texas Fake Play Script Caper
The pirate tried to put one over on the Longhorns. Worked for a moment. Cameo’ from Tom Herman. Whether you like him or not, his offense had a huge impact not just on college football, but also Texas high school football. Coaching disciples Sonny Dykes, Josh Huepel, Lincoln Riley, Aranda, more.
Texas HC Chris Beard suspended following felony arrest
Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was suspended on Monday evening by the school following a felony arrest by the Austin Police Department for domestic violence in the overnight hours. Beard faces a third-degree felony charge for allegedly assaulting a family/household member by strangulation/suffocation. He was released on Monday afternoon...
Chris Beard, Texas basketball coach, arrested on felony assault charges
Content warning: This story contains details of domestic violence. Texas Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning and charged with third-degree felony assault. Beard’s arrest comes after allegedly assaulting a ‘family/household member’ in a way that ‘impeded breath circulation’. According to Austin...
