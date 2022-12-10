At 4:18 a.m. Central on Monday morning, Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was booked at Travis County jail on a felony domestic violence charge. A little less than 15 hours later, the No. 7 Longhorns are set to host the Rice Owls at the Moody Center with head coaching responsibilities still unclear, though associate head coach Rodney Terry is the most likely replacement for Beard after serving as the head coach at Fresno State and UTEP after leaving the Texas staff of Rick Barnes in 2011 after working under Barnes for nine seasons.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO