KTAR.com
1 injured in shooting outside concert in Glendale; suspect outstanding
PHOENIX – An argument outside a concert in Glendale escalated to a shooting that left one man hospitalized Tuesday night, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the suspect left the Westgate Entertainment District after the shooting around 11 p.m. and hasn’t been found. Police said the 33-year-old...
KTAR.com
Tyler Moldovan striving to be Phoenix police officer again year after near-fatal shooting
PHOENIX — The Phoenix police officer who nearly lost his life in a shooting a year ago is hoping to once again be an active member of the force. “If the department will let me, I’m up to go back. That’s what I strive for,” Tyler Moldovan said. “The injury hasn’t changed my feelings for the job or career at all. I love it.”
KTAR.com
Person hospitalized after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
PHOENIX — A person was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting at an Amazon warehouse in Chandler, authorities said. The Chandler Police Department said it wasn’t an active shooter situation at the facility near McQueen and Queen Creek roads. News helicopter footage showed a heavy...
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
KTAR.com
Gunman dead, victim in hospital after shooting outside Amazon warehouse in Chandler
PHOENIX — One man died and another was wounded in a shooting involving three people outside an Amazon warehouse in Chandler on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Officers who responded to the warehouse parking lot near McQueen and Queen Creek roads found two men who’d been shot, one fatally, a Chandler Police Department spokesman said during a press conference.
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a man lying on a roadway shoulder. The post Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
DNA leads police to suspect who allegedly stabbed 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say DNA evidence helped detectives identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa earlier this year. The stabbing happened on Sept. 21 just before 4 p.m. at the location near Gilbert Road and Main Street. Officers say the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Jody Naputi, reportedly walked in and took a drink without paying for it before the clerk tried confronting him outdoors. Naputi allegedly pushed the clerk to the ground and started to kick and hit him. According to court paperwork, that was when Naputi allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the employee in the stomach before taking off onto the light rail. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist.
AZFamily
On Your Side update: Mesa couple sues Chase Bank over closed accounts
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Last month, we introduced you to a Mesa retired couple that had their bank accounts frozen and then closed by Chase Bank. They still don’t have access to their money, so they’re taking their battle with Chase a step further. When Barb...
AZFamily
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash
Officers find convicted murderer with "sheet around his neck"
Convicted murderer Joseph Harris is dead after correctional officers recently found him in his cell with a "sheet around his neck."
ABC 15 News
Suspect arrested after alleged road rage death in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ — A man has been arrested after a deadly road rage shooting in Chandler. On December 5, Chandler police were called to the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street, just west of McQueen Road, for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man...
MCSO bust yields $600,000 in drugs, including 70,000 fentanyl pills in Tolleson
A drug bust in Tolleson yielded more than $600,000 in drugs including 72,000 fentanyl pills, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
AZFamily
ATF called to investigate fire at Public Storage facility in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal authorities have been called to investigate a massive fire that sent plumes of smoke billowing over the East Valley this past weekend. The Phoenix Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that it will be assisting investigators on what caused the blaze. Fire officials were first called out around 7 a.m. to the Public Storage near Country Club and 8th Avenue on Saturday morning. Dozens of units responded, and Arizona’s Family crews arrived to find expansive road closures for those living in the Mesa neighborhood.
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged wrong-way driver seriously hurt in Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - Authorities say a wrong-way driver was seriously injured in a crash along State Route 51 in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 along the northbound lanes of the freeway at McDowell Road. The alleged wrong-way driver...
AZFamily
Deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
Deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating deadly crash in Scottsdale
Scottsdale Police say eastbound Shea Boulevard between 96th Street and Via Linda was shut down on the morning of Dec. 13 due to a deadly crash. Police have not released any further details.
KTAR.com
Out-of-towner last seen at Mesa hotel found safe after Silver Alert issued
PHOENIX – The subject of a Silver Alert issued overnight was found safe Monday morning, authorities in Mesa said. Eddie Adler, 85, who was visiting the Valley, was located in New Mexico, the Mesa Police Department said. Adler had last been seen around 7 p.m. Saturday at the hotel...
22-Year-Old Mario Aguirre Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Friday. The accident occurred near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. According to the police, a motorcycle had been heading down 75th Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle turning onto West Encanto Boulevard.
kyma.com
Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
