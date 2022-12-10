Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: How will Texas close the 2023 recruiting cycle?
After head coach Chris Beard was suspended Monday following his arrest, the Texas Longhorns still had a basketball game to play, taking on the Rice Owls at home as the non-conference schedule winds to a close. In spite of, or potentially because of, the distractions, the Longhorns managed to edge out a narrow win in overtime and keep their home record spotless in non-conference play.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Top commit QB Arch Manning says ‘we can build something special’ at Texas
The Texas Longhorns’ room will look a little different this offseason, as Hudson Card has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal and incoming freshman Arch Manning will enroll early in spring. Manning is seemingly gung-ho for his first semester in Austin. “I really enjoyed Austin as a city itself,” Manning...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas vs. Rice final score: Longhorns hold off Owls for 87-81 win in OT
AUSTIN, Texas — Following the felony arrest of head coach Chris Beard, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns took the court at the Moody Center on Monday evening in a matchup against the Rice Owls with associate head coach Rodney Terry serving as the acting head coach. First half. The...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas hosts Rice following Chris Beard’s arrest
At 4:18 a.m. Central on Monday morning, Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was booked at Travis County jail on a felony domestic violence charge. A little less than 15 hours later, the No. 7 Longhorns are set to host the Rice Owls at the Moody Center with head coaching responsibilities still unclear, though associate head coach Rodney Terry is the most likely replacement for Beard after serving as the head coach at Fresno State and UTEP after leaving the Texas staff of Rick Barnes in 2011 after working under Barnes for nine seasons.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas vs. Rice live updates: Longhorns take quick 76-72 lead in OT
Following the felony arrest of head coach Chris Beard, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns took the court at the Moody Center on Monday evening in a matchup against the Rice Owls with associate head coach Rodney Terry serving as the acting head coach. First half. The Longhorns got off to...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: FCS’ WAC, ASUN conferences intend to will their way into FBS
There might be an eleventh FBS conference before too long. The WAC-ASUN alliance that was forged last season announced last week that they intend to move from the FCS division to the FBS division, of which the WAC was once a part of. Remember, this all traces back to the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Quick thought from No. 7 Texas’ 87-81 OT win over Rice
On a night when playing basketball was probably far more difficult to do than usual, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns took the floor and came away with a 87-81 overtime win over the Rice Owls. Given the circumstances surrounding the program, I have just one overarching thought from Texas’ win...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas acting head coach Rodney Terry addresses shocking day on the Forty Acres
AUSTIN, Texas — For Texas Longhorns associate head coach Rodney Terry, one of the most shocking days on the Forty Acres started around 7 a.m. Central when he found out about the arrest of head coach Chris Beard for felony assault, several hours after Beard was booked at Travis County jail.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas vs. Rice gamethread
In the wake of head coach Chris Beard’s felony assault arrest, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns host the Rice Owls at the Moody Center with associate head coach Rodney Terry serving as the acting head coach. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Central on the Longhorn Network and this is...
Burnt Orange Nation
Mike Leach’s Texas Fake Play Script Caper
The pirate tried to put one over on the Longhorns. Worked for a moment. Cameo’ from Tom Herman. Whether you like him or not, his offense had a huge impact not just on college football, but also Texas high school football. Coaching disciples Sonny Dykes, Josh Huepel, Lincoln Riley, Aranda, more.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas OL Junior Angilau enters NCAA transfer portal
Texas Longhorns redshirt senior Junior Angilau entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. The 6’6, 311-pounder was set to start for a fourth straight season when he suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first scrimmage of preseason camp. Despite the injury, Angilau received praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for remaining engaged with the team and serving as a de facto assistant coach mentoring the team’s young offensive linemen.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas HC Chris Beard suspended following felony arrest
Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was suspended on Monday evening by the school following a felony arrest by the Austin Police Department for domestic violence in the overnight hours. Beard faces a third-degree felony charge for allegedly assaulting a family/household member by strangulation/suffocation. He was released on Monday afternoon...
