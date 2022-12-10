ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How Camp Hope has changed in over a year

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a year since protesters, led by Jewels Helping Hands, filled the sidewalks at Spokane’s City Hall. A small group gathered to protest city homeless policies and push for more funding for low-barrier options. Then almost a week later, those protesters moved onto the Washington State Department of Transportation property now known as “Camp Hope.” Walking...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week

A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA

