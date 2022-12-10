ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry give intimate glimpse of wedding in new doc clip

By Tamantha Ryan
 4 days ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give fans an inside look into their 2018 fairytale wedding in a newly-released clip from their “Harry & Meghan” docuseries.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun,” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, says in the teaser posted on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Saturday.

“Even our first dance — ‘Song of 1000 Dances?’ A thousand … I always get it wrong.”

She adds, “That was our first dance. It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”

The promo clip then reveals intimate photos of the royal couple happily dancing along to Wilson Pickett’s “Land of 1000 Dances” as a band performs in the background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLGTQ_0jeLfizm00
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” will give an intimate look into their wedding.
Netflix

Markle, 41, wore a white floor-length halter gown, while Harry, 38, wore a classic black tux, pants, white shirt and a black bowtie.

The “Archetypes” podcast host sings the lyrics to their first dance song as more images of the newlyweds enjoying their nuptials with their close family and friends — including Elton John — flash on the screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjL9i_0jeLfizm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kF3gW_0jeLfizm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28akvp_0jeLfizm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydGc6_0jeLfizm00

While the second installment of “Harry & Meghan” will center around the Sussexs’ wedding and their decision to step away from royal duties , the first three episodes of the Liz Garbus-directed docuseries focused on how their love story began.

The couple — who share son Archie, 3, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet — revealed in Part 1 that their highly-publicized romance actually started on Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSRWV_0jeLfizm00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in May 2018.
Netflix

“I was scrolling through my feed, and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat,” Harry recalled.

After scrolling across a photo of Markle with a dog filter on, the duke said he wanted to know more about the woman behind the Snapchat filter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdsTa_0jeLfizm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jve7p_0jeLfizm00

“I was like, ‘Who is that? ‘” the British prince shared.

A friend then told Markle that “Prince Haz” was interested in meeting her, to which she responded, “Who’s that?”

After the “Suits” alum checked out Harry’s Instagram and fell in love with the photography of his time in Africa, the pair exchanged numbers the next day — and the rest is history.

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan” are now available on Netflix. Part 2 will be available on the streaming platform on Dec. 15.

