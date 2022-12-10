Read full article on original website
queencreeksuntimes.com
Christmas at Schnepf Farms opens nightly Dec. 15-24; new ice skates for rental this year at rink
From skating on a real ice rink or feeding reindeer in the snow to making toys in Santa's workshop or enjoying a bonfire, Christmas at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek is in full swing right now and starting tomorrow, Dec. 15, they will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. every night through Dec. 24.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek’s downtown twinkles for the holidays with 'Lights on Ellsworth'
From life-size candy canes to an Instagram-friendly set of QC cowboy boots, Queen Creek’s downtown is twinkling this holiday season. Ellsworth Road in the downtown core is lined with lighted trees, festive wreaths and opportunities for unique photos. “We know our downtown is bustling with activity throughout the month...
SignalsAZ
Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market & Art
With Christmas and New Year’s fast approaching, what better excuse to grab some fresh food, shop for unique culinary items, and find the perfect gift for a friend and loved one? The Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market and Art on the Avenue is every Wednesday in beautiful Fountain Hills on the Avenue of the Fountains.
AZFamily
Winter storm continues to bring rain, snow to parts of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few lingering rain and snow showers continue across Arizona this morning as our latest winter storm continues across the region. In the Valley, look for morning temperatures in the 40s warming to just 55 degrees today, which is well below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.
queencreeksuntimes.com
QCFMD offers Christmas tree safety tips
The Christmas tree is the center of many holiday family traditions. The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department would like to share some tips so that you can safely enjoy the season with friends and family. Picking the tree. Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall...
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (December 12-18)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week, we’re featuring holiday concerts. December 12-13 Harry Connick Jr. Who doesn’t want to spend Christmas with Harry Connick Jr.? The good-looking multi-hyphenate will perform originals and holiday...
Cold temps are a shock to the system for Arizonans. Is the polar vortex to blame?
ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings. The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Torchy’s brings 'Damn Good Tacos' to Queen Creek with opening of 3rd Arizona location Dec. 14
It's Taco Tuesday, the perfect time to announce the opening of Torchy’s Tacos in Queen Creek. Based in Austin, this craft-casual brand is known for its "Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso." Those attending yesterday's friends and family soft opening in town seem to agree with that...
kjzz.org
New road adds connection to SR 24 in Mesa
Mesa has completed its expansion of Signal Butte Road, offering an alternate access route to state Route 24. The route opens Wednesday, connecting Signal Butte Road from Germann to Williams Field roads. The connection provides four lanes running north and two lanes for future expansion to the south. Improvements also...
1 Arizona City Among The Best Places To Spend Christmas In America
Attractions of America compiled a list of the best places to spend Christmas in America.
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New Location
A local seafood restaurant is opening a new locationPhoto byMike Bergmann/Unsplash. For lovers of seafood, the Valley has expanded its number of restaurants offering fresh fish, lobster, oysters, and other species from the ocean. While a desert, Arizona’s a quick flight from the California coast, and the Gulf of California is even closer, so fish can be flown in the same day, which helps maintain the fresh taste any seafood lover can enjoy. One particular restaurant has grown in popularity over the last several years and has been featured on various Arizona PBS programs, highlighting the quality of the food. And now, there are plans for this restaurant to open a second location in the coming months.
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
Taking a ride in an ambulance may cost more than you'd think. More than half of individuals who have to be transported by ambulance to an in-network hospital will be surprised by a bill of $400 up to $1000. Meet the mariachi set to perform at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day to come Wednesday as temperatures plummet all week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’ll be a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday with another cool start to our morning with temperatures in the mid 40s. A few clouds will still be out there, bringing some lingering showers and light mountain snow in the north again tonight. Skies will start to clear out tonight and will bring us some cold temperatures tomorrow morning. You can expect Wednesday morning temperatures in the 30s in the Valley with single digit low temperatures in the mountains.
AZFamily
Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after car hits tree, rolls over in south Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a car slammed into a tree on a busy stretch of road in south Scottsdale early Monday. Initial reports of the crash came in around 6:50 a.m. at 64th Street and Thomas Road. Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle on its roof in the trees, not far from a wall into a nearby apartment complex.
Here's Where To Find Arizona's Best Hot Cocoa
Tripping compiled a list of places to get each state's best hot cocoa.
East Valley Tribune
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill
Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
