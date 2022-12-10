CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders in Chicago cleared another hurdle for plans toward a new casino and entertainment complex in West Town. The Chicago Department of Planning and Development approved plans for the $1.7 billion entertainment complex earlier Monday afternoon. The first phase of the plan will include the casino, a 500-room hotel, nearly a dozen restaurants, an event center and a new theater.But the casino board was met with criticism when it came to guaranteeing job security. "As you know the other neighborhood aldermen do not support this. I stood up and supported this, and one of the assurances I got out of this was that people in our community are going to be able to work," said 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett. "In supporting this, I potentially put my election in jeopardy."The zoning committee is expected to approve the plans Tuesday. Bally's is still awaiting license approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO