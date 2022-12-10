Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Never Underestimate the Kindness of StrangersSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Related
Even as inflation slows, a Chicago restaurant owner still feels the pinch
CHICAGO (CBS) – Consumer prices rose less than expected in November, a sign that inflation is cooling a bit.But costs are still up more than 7% since last year. One of the areas still rising: Food. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to one restaurant owner in Pullman who's feeling the pinch.CBS 2 last spoke to the owner of Lexington Betty Smokehouse about inflation in the summer. Since then, she said she's had to increase her menu prices twice.Take the cost of eggs. Dominique Leach remembers paying $13 for a case a couple of years ago. Over the summer, a case...
Shop Black for the holidays with these 8 female owned Chicago Businesses
Holiday Season is the perfect time to experience the local treasures your community has to offer. Whether you’re wrapped up in the beauty of decor or looking for the perfect holiday trinket for a grab bag, these Chicago Black businesses have exactly what you’re looking for. Enjoy a warm drink, order a bouquet of flowers, place an order for custom greeting cards and more this season. Here are our top eight picks to explore.
For Sale: The Real Gem of this Retro Indiana Home Is The Basement
I'm a sucker for a good Mid-century Modern home listing and even though the Zillow listing states this property wasn't built until 1979, it's obvious the original owners of this retro-looking home were influenced by the popular American design movement. Nestled between the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the hustle...
wgnradio.com
WGN Radio adds Steve and Johnnie to Saturday overnight schedule
CHICAGO (December 13, 2022) – Beginning Saturday, January 7, veteran broadcasters Steve King and Johnnie Putman return to WGN Radio, hosting Saturday overnights from 9pm to 2am. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us. Our first regular show as a duo on WGN...
Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago to host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” December 14
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to continue helping homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions. “Since we started holding these phone banks, we’ve returned nearly $26 million to taxpayers,” said...
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwald's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister Ginny's upcoming wedding.
iheart.com
The Best Illinois Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know the food is about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious eats.
multihousingnews.com
Interra Brokers Suburban Chicago Sale
The firm completed a 1031 exchange transaction for a workforce housing community. Commercial real estate investment services firm Interra Realty has brokered the $2 million sale of a multifamily community in the Chicago suburb of Melrose Park, Ill. The 29-unit apartment building at 1123 N. 33rd Ave., was a 1031 exchange, and traded for the equivalent of $69,000 per unit. The transaction demonstrated the benefit of 1031 exchanges in real estate investing as workforce housing stays in high demand.
multifamilybiz.com
JVM Realty Completes Acquisition of 240-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Southwest Chicago Submarket of Romeoville, Illinois
CHICAGO, IL - JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced it has acquired Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit luxury apartment community in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville, from Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. JVM will rename the apartment community to The Bluffs.
southarkansassun.com
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
Do You Know This Chicago Symbol? What to Know About the Municipal Device
Have you heard of the Chicago municipal device? Chances are, if you haven't, you'll soon spot it all over the city. The symbol saw a resurgence in awareness after the Chicago Bulls unveiled their city edition jerseys last month, featuring it prominently. The symbol has also been the topic of...
Chicago's planning dept. approves $1.7B casino and entertainment complex
CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders in Chicago cleared another hurdle for plans toward a new casino and entertainment complex in West Town. The Chicago Department of Planning and Development approved plans for the $1.7 billion entertainment complex earlier Monday afternoon. The first phase of the plan will include the casino, a 500-room hotel, nearly a dozen restaurants, an event center and a new theater.But the casino board was met with criticism when it came to guaranteeing job security. "As you know the other neighborhood aldermen do not support this. I stood up and supported this, and one of the assurances I got out of this was that people in our community are going to be able to work," said 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett. "In supporting this, I potentially put my election in jeopardy."The zoning committee is expected to approve the plans Tuesday. Bally's is still awaiting license approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.
CHICAGO READER
Temp workers have rights
This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the south side. Temp jobs are on the rise. Employers have increasingly turned to temp workers because of the flexibility a temporary workforce provides, meaning companies can ramp up or scale down their workforce as needed. So far this year, the industry has employed an average of more than three million people nationwide—already surpassing 2021 figures, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown dies at 92
CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown has died. Brown died over the weekend of natural causes, according to his son. He was 92. He spent 54-years of his life on Chicago TV and radio, and 28 of those years were spent at WGN. On television, he was an announcer, sportscaster and host of many […]
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let down
There have been many restaurants throughout the years that I consider fad restaurants. These restaurants gain popularity either via social media or from a celebrity or popular Internet influencer.
St. Sabina Parish hosting meal giveaway with 1,200 free meals
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This time of year can be difficult for many families trying to keep everyone fed.That's why Chicago's Saint Sabina Parish is hosting a free meal giveaway Tuesday and 1,200 meals will be handed out at BJ's Market and Bakery at 79th and Racine.The giveaway takes place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
better.net
ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community
Nothing brightens dreary December days in Chicago quite like the festive twinkling of holiday lights. For Brett Foy, those lights are a labor of love, and one he’s using to give back to his community. His house at 969 Ekman Drive in Batavia is dressed up with lights for the holiday season and set to music, from holiday classics to newly released artist compilations. The Batavia home has approximately 400 props and more than 70,000 total lights. The set-up process starts around mid-August, but the work of connecting the music to dancing lights is year-round.
Sunday Brunch: Ja’Grill in Chicago’s Hyde Park
CHICAGO — Chef Cornell Edwards and Aeron Lancero from Ja’Grill joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday brunch. Ja’Grill is in the 1500 block of East Harber Court. This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago. Here’s the recipe for some authentic Jamaican fish: Procedures:
fox32chicago.com
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Chicago area in 2023 for "Together Again" tour
CHICAGO - Global icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Janet Jackson, is bringing her "Together Again" tour to the Chicago area next spring with special guest Ludacris. The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist announced Monday she is returning to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour.
First Black-owned HVAC company in Midwest to launch
CHICAGO — Owner and President Herman Pride announced the launch of ‘Pride Pipe & Supply,’ the first Black-owned heating, ventilation and air conditioning company (HVAC) in the Midwest. “Being the first Black-owned HVAC company in the Midwest is a dream come true and a long over-due milestone,” said Pride. With the help of HIRE360, an […]
Comments / 0