ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Even as inflation slows, a Chicago restaurant owner still feels the pinch

CHICAGO (CBS) – Consumer prices rose less than expected in November, a sign that inflation is cooling a bit.But costs are still up more than 7% since last year. One of the areas still rising: Food. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to one restaurant owner in Pullman who's feeling the pinch.CBS 2 last spoke to the owner of Lexington Betty Smokehouse about inflation in the summer. Since then, she said she's had to increase her menu prices twice.Take the cost of eggs. Dominique Leach remembers paying $13 for a case a couple of years ago. Over the summer, a case...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Shop Black for the holidays with these 8 female owned Chicago Businesses

Holiday Season is the perfect time to experience the local treasures your community has to offer. Whether you’re wrapped up in the beauty of decor or looking for the perfect holiday trinket for a grab bag, these Chicago Black businesses have exactly what you’re looking for. Enjoy a warm drink, order a bouquet of flowers, place an order for custom greeting cards and more this season. Here are our top eight picks to explore.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

WGN Radio adds Steve and Johnnie to Saturday overnight schedule

CHICAGO (December 13, 2022) – Beginning Saturday, January 7, veteran broadcasters Steve King and Johnnie Putman return to WGN Radio, hosting Saturday overnights from 9pm to 2am. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us. Our first regular show as a duo on WGN...
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

Interra Brokers Suburban Chicago Sale

The firm completed a 1031 exchange transaction for a workforce housing community. Commercial real estate investment services firm Interra Realty has brokered the $2 million sale of a multifamily community in the Chicago suburb of Melrose Park, Ill. The 29-unit apartment building at 1123 N. 33rd Ave., was a 1031 exchange, and traded for the equivalent of $69,000 per unit. The transaction demonstrated the benefit of 1031 exchanges in real estate investing as workforce housing stays in high demand.
MELROSE PARK, IL
multifamilybiz.com

JVM Realty Completes Acquisition of 240-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Southwest Chicago Submarket of Romeoville, Illinois

CHICAGO, IL - JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced it has acquired Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit luxury apartment community in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville, from Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. JVM will rename the apartment community to The Bluffs.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
southarkansassun.com

Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas

A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's planning dept. approves $1.7B casino and entertainment complex

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders in Chicago cleared another hurdle for plans toward a new casino and entertainment complex in West Town. The Chicago Department of Planning and Development approved plans for the $1.7 billion entertainment complex earlier Monday afternoon. The first phase of the plan will include the casino, a 500-room hotel, nearly a dozen restaurants, an event center and a new theater.But the casino board was met with criticism when it came to guaranteeing job security. "As you know the other neighborhood aldermen do not support this. I stood up and supported this, and one of the assurances I got out of this was that people in our community are going to be able to work," said 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett. "In supporting this, I potentially put my election in jeopardy."The zoning committee is expected to approve the plans Tuesday. Bally's is still awaiting license approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.   
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Temp workers have rights

This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the south side. Temp jobs are on the rise. Employers have increasingly turned to temp workers because of the flexibility a temporary workforce provides, meaning companies can ramp up or scale down their workforce as needed. So far this year, the industry has employed an average of more than three million people nationwide—already surpassing 2021 figures, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown dies at 92

CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown has died. Brown died over the weekend of natural causes, according to his son. He was 92. He spent 54-years of his life on Chicago TV and radio, and 28 of those years were spent at WGN. On television, he was an announcer, sportscaster and host of many […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

St. Sabina Parish hosting meal giveaway with 1,200 free meals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This time of year can be difficult for many families trying to keep everyone fed.That's why Chicago's Saint Sabina Parish is hosting a free meal giveaway Tuesday and 1,200 meals will be handed out at BJ's Market and Bakery at 79th and Racine.The giveaway takes place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. 
CHICAGO, IL
better.net

ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community

Nothing brightens dreary December days in Chicago quite like the festive twinkling of holiday lights. For Brett Foy, those lights are a labor of love, and one he’s using to give back to his community. His house at 969 Ekman Drive in Batavia is dressed up with lights for the holiday season and set to music, from holiday classics to newly released artist compilations. The Batavia home has approximately 400 props and more than 70,000 total lights. The set-up process starts around mid-August, but the work of connecting the music to dancing lights is year-round.
BATAVIA, IL
WGN News

Sunday Brunch: Ja’Grill in Chicago’s Hyde Park

CHICAGO — Chef Cornell Edwards and Aeron Lancero from Ja’Grill joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday brunch. Ja’Grill is in the 1500 block of East Harber Court. This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago. Here’s the recipe for some authentic Jamaican fish: Procedures:
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

First Black-owned HVAC company in Midwest to launch

CHICAGO — Owner and President Herman Pride announced the launch of ‘Pride Pipe & Supply,’ the first Black-owned heating, ventilation and air conditioning company (HVAC) in the Midwest. “Being the first Black-owned HVAC company in the Midwest is a dream come true and a long over-due milestone,” said Pride. With the help of HIRE360, an […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy